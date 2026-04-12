Middle East Ceasefire: Claims of Victory Amidst Uncertainty

A fragile two-week ceasefire has been agreed upon after a 40-day conflict in the Middle East, with both sides claiming victory. This report assesses the true winners and losers of the war, examining the impact on Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan.

Following a grueling 40-day and 40-night conflict in the Middle East, both sides are claiming victory as they enter a fragile two-week ceasefire, the long-term stability of which is highly uncertain. In a telephone interview with AFP after the ceasefire was announced, Trump proclaimed, 'Total and complete victory. 100 per cent. No question about it.

' echoing the sentiments of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth who added, 'Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield. A capital V military victory by any measure,' further asserting that Iran requested the ceasefire. However, as the initial impact of the fighting subsides, it remains ambiguous whether the United States or Israel have truly achieved their military goals within Iran, or if their situations have genuinely improved compared to before the war. The Islamic Republic, while significantly weakened militarily, still possesses a substantial quantity of undamaged missiles, and though the regime has been destabilized, it persists. Despite Trump's repeated insistence on Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the passage of 20 percent of global oil and gas, it remains closed. The two sides are also at odds over the terms of the agreed 10-point peace deal, with the White House maintaining that it prohibits Iran from possessing enriched uranium – a key point the regime disputes. Given this shaky pause in hostilities, which nations have genuinely emerged victorious, and who are the losers? \The losses incurred by Iran are undeniable: the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the early stages of the war and the destruction of 80 percent of the country's missile production facilities. However, the Islamic Republic, composed of hardline clerics and the radical generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has survived and solidified its power in the absence of Khamenei. The United States claims to have targeted over 450 ballistic missile storage facilities within the country, yet intelligence suggests that the Iranian military has been excavating underground missile bunkers and silos that were hit by American and Israeli bombs, returning them to operational status within hours of a strike. The peace agreement also establishes Tehran as a toll booth operator for the world’s most vital oil waterway, and Trump's decision to allow vessels to pass through for the duration of the two-week ceasefire grants it an authority it did not previously possess. Iranian officials have stated that tankers using the Strait of Hormuz will be required to pay tolls in cryptocurrency, at a rate of $1 per barrel, potentially amounting to £2.2 million per ship, thus generating substantial revenue for the regime. Furthermore, despite the clear intentions of the US and Israel to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency has indicated that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have largely survived, and military operations alone cannot eliminate them. The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that at the start of the conflict in June, Iran had 440.9 kg of 60 percent enriched uranium, which, if further enriched, would be sufficient for 10 nuclear weapons. This stockpile, stored deep underground in a tunnel complex at Isfahan, is likely still intact, according to nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi.\Russia and China, both considered adversaries of the United States, have benefited from the war. The conflict compelled Washington to relax certain sanctions on Moscow's oil, providing the Kremlin's struggling economy with an unexpected boost as it continues its military actions in Ukraine. China, in alignment with Iran, facilitated the passage of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and has been credited with encouraging Iran to agree to the ceasefire, thereby enhancing its role as a regional mediator. In China's highly regulated media environment, articles celebrating Xi Jinping's government's role in resolving the international crisis at the eleventh hour have been widely circulated. Pakistan has emerged as the most prominent regional mediator, acting as a go-between for the US and Iran throughout the war in an effort to broker peace. Late on Tuesday in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X that 'diplomatic efforts… are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future', and requested that Trump extend the deadline for two weeks and that Tehran open the Strait of Hormuz for the same period





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