Middle East Conflict Fuels LNG Supply Chain Crisis and Impacts Global Energy Markets

The war in the Middle East is causing severe disruptions in the global LNG supply chain, leading to price surges, supply shortages, and a potential shift away from natural gas as a bridge fuel. The conflict has forced countries to re-evaluate their energy strategies, particularly in Asia, where demand destruction and a switch to coal are becoming increasingly prevalent.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has dealt a significant blow to the global liquefied natural gas ( LNG ) industry, triggering a severe supply chain crisis that is expected to leave lasting repercussions. This warning comes from Menelaos Ydreos, the head of the International Gas Union (IGU), who highlights the extended disruption in the supply of this crucial and most flexible form of natural gas.

Just a year ago, and even as recently as a few months prior, industry analysts were forecasting an LNG glut, anticipating downward pressure on prices worldwide, particularly as U.S. energy companies rapidly expanded their export capabilities. However, the situation dramatically shifted when the United States and Israel targeted Iran's energy infrastructure, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran on the energy infrastructure of Gulf states, most notably Qatar. This chain of events led Qatar to declare force majeure on its LNG exports, abruptly transforming the global market from one of potential oversupply to one facing a potential shortage.

The consequences are already evident, with the price of LNG on global markets surging by 80% since the commencement of the conflict on February 28, according to recent reports from Reuters. This price increase occurred despite the overall abundance of supply, emphasizing the nature of the crisis as a supply chain disruption rather than a fundamental scarcity of the resource itself, Ydreos explained. The geopolitical events have exposed critical vulnerabilities, creating choke points that directly impact the security of supply. The current situation could significantly impact the long-term energy plans of importing nations, especially in Asia, which is experiencing its second supply crisis in just four years, this time compounded by limited financial resources to navigate the challenges.

QatarEnergy's declaration of force majeure on LNG contracts in late March, affecting buyers in Italy, China, Belgium, and South Korea, underscores the severity of the situation. This action followed Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting Qatar's part of the South Pars/North Field gas deposit and its liquefaction facilities. The resulting damage, according to QatarEnergy, which is responsible for over 15% of global LNG capacity, will require several years to fully repair. Furthermore, reports of numerous Qatari LNG carriers idling in the Persian Gulf have contributed to the perception of a supply squeeze, with an uncertain resolution regardless of potential negotiations or ceasefires. This has, in turn, eroded Qatar's reputation as a reliable supplier of liquefied gas, which has been established over three decades.

Ydreos emphasized that Qatar had an unparalleled track record of on-time cargo delivery, yet the current events are raising serious questions about the future of this reputation. These uncertainties also call into question the role of natural gas as a transition fuel. Despite predictions from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which suggest continuous demand, the recent developments in the Middle East present significant challenges to the gas industry. The IEA's latest World Energy Outlook, released last November, revised its peak oil and gas predictions and acknowledged the consistent growth in energy demand across various sectors, including industry, households, and especially information technology. Investment in data centers, for instance, could reach $580 billion in 2025, exceeding the projected investment in the oil and gas industry, which was estimated at $540 billion. Now, with the ongoing conflict and its effects on energy infrastructure, further investments are needed to repair the damaged infrastructure, which will, according to QatarEnergy, take years.

Consequently, the imports of liquefied natural gas into Asian countries have experienced their sharpest decline since 2020 when pandemic lockdowns significantly reduced energy demand. According to Bloomberg, the total imports for the month reached 20.6 million tons, representing an 8.6% year-on-year drop, marking the steepest demand decrease since December 2020. This decline is expected to continue as high prices persist due to the ongoing supply disruptions, thereby raising concerns about the economics of expanding export capacity, especially considering the constraints on financial resources and the abundance of coal. Asian nations, including Japan, are already pivoting from gas to coal.

Adding to this shift, Japan's JERA recently cancelled a long-term LNG supply agreement with U.S. Commonwealth LNG. Although neither company provided specific reasons for this decision, which seems counterintuitive given the current geopolitical climate, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Industry made an insightful statement in March. This official indicated that 'There is increasing uncertainty about future LNG procurement. We believe that it is necessary to increase the operation of coal-fired power plants and save LNG fuel,' reflecting the strategic adjustments being made in the face of supply chain instability and high prices. The war's impact goes beyond immediate supply disruptions, potentially reshaping the long-term energy strategies of major consumers and raising significant concerns about the future of the LNG industry.





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LNG Middle East Conflict Supply Chain Crisis Energy Markets Qatar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Burglar gave middle finger to screaming woman as he stole her car in £214k spreeThe gang broke into houses at night while occupants slept, with the vehicles often driven in convoy to Blackburn

Read more »

North Sea oil hits record high as Middle East tensions drive market surgeNorth Sea oil prices have soared to an all-time high, surpassing levels seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Read more »

Fragile Ceasefire in the Middle East: Claims of Victory and the Shifting Balance of PowerA two-week ceasefire has been declared in the Middle East after 40 days of fighting. Both sides claim victory, but the impact of the conflict and the real winners and losers is still unclear. This article analyses the potential outcomes and shifting balance of power in the region.

Read more »

Middle East Ceasefire: Claims of Victory Amidst UncertaintyA fragile two-week ceasefire has been agreed upon after a 40-day conflict in the Middle East, with both sides claiming victory. This report assesses the true winners and losers of the war, examining the impact on Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan.

Read more »

Peace Talks Commence Amid Tensions in the Middle East: Trump Declares Iran 'Losing Big'President Trump announces the start of peace negotiations with Iran while highlighting US oil dominance and criticizing Iran's handling of the Strait of Hormuz. US and global efforts to resolve the conflict. Talks are underway as the situation in the Middle East continues to cause international tension.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live UK mocks Keir Starmer's Middle East trip with very dark jokeSky comedy programme Saturday Night Live returned last night, with Jack Whitehall stepping in to host and Jorja Smith appearing as the latest musical guest.

Read more »