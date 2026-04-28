Middle East Conflict Threatens European Summer Travel as Fuel Crisis Looms

The ongoing Middle East conflict is disrupting global fuel supplies, pushing Europe toward a potential summer travel crisis. With flight cancellations and soaring ticket prices, travelers face uncertainty, while experts emphasize the importance of understanding passenger rights and securing travel insurance.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is pushing Europe towards a severe fuel crisis , casting significant doubt over the feasibility of summer travel plans.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a stark warning that supply disruptions could materialize within the next five to six weeks, with the owner of British Airways indicating that flight ticket prices may surge in response to soaring fuel costs. The crisis stems from the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping passage responsible for transporting 20% of the world's fuel.

Since the outbreak of war, the blockade has severely disrupted global energy distribution, leading to a rapid spike in petrol prices. For travelers, this has resulted in widespread chaos, with flight prices becoming increasingly volatile and passengers facing the looming threat of cancellations. EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen has cautioned that many people's holidays are likely to be affected, either through flight cancellations or exorbitantly expensive tickets.

Under UK law, passengers are protected if their flight was scheduled to depart or arrive at a UK airport on a UK or EU airline, or arrive at an EU airport on a UK or EU airline. Major UK airlines such as Jet2, Ryanair, and easyJet fall under this regulation. If a flight is canceled, airlines are obligated to provide a full refund or rebook passengers on an alternative flight.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) clarifies that travelers are entitled to a full refund for their tickets or any unused portions of their journey. For return flights, if the outward leg is canceled, passengers are entitled to a full refund.

The CAA further states that transfer passengers who have already completed part of their journey are also entitled to a flight back to their original departure point if their connecting flight is canceled and they choose not to continue their trip. Experts have issued a warning to passengers, advising them to book flights costing over £100 using a credit card to benefit from Section 75 protection under the Consumer Credit Act, which legally safeguards purchases between £100 and £30,000.

Given the current volatility, travelers are urged to familiarize themselves with their entitlements, as flights may be canceled at any moment. Global aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas has highlighted the precarious nature of the situation, noting that flights could be axed at the last minute. Thomas emphasized that Europe is particularly vulnerable, especially concerning long-haul travel. Europe is more exposed at the moment than Asia, which means trips from Australia are obviously a challenge.

For airlines like Qantas, who operate the Perth to London service, at the moment, they have to fly additional distance to refuel in Singapore. Any airline that operates through the Middle East is also exposed if the conflict widens or the Iranians decide to resume random drone attacks. Amid the ongoing crisis, travel specialists have underscored the critical importance of travel insurance. To not travel with insurance these days is pretty crazy, Dr. David Beirman told the Daily Mail.

Most policies will cover cancellation or major changes to an itinerary from a number of causes. If your airline is being difficult about a changed flight, and they're only prepared to give you a credit or something like that, the travel insurance company will usually come to the party and help financially





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