Middlesbrough's Golden Era: Steve McClaren's UEFA Cup Fairytale

A detailed look back at Middlesbrough's historic rise under Steve McClaren, culminating in their 2006 UEFA Cup final run, featuring memories from key players like George Boateng, Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, Mark Viduka, and Massimo Maccarone.

That was the best night of my life. Even now, I sometimes go to YouTube to watch it, not just for my goal but for the atmosphere.

It was a magical night. It took Middlesbrough 128 years to qualify for their first major European competition by winning the League Cup in 2004, which was the club's first ever piece of silverware. That victory paved the way for a remarkable run to the last 16 of the UEFA Cup and a top-seven finish in the Premier League during the 2004-05 season.

The journey continued into the 2005-06 campaign, culminating in a fairytale run through the knockout stages to reach the UEFA Cup final against Sevilla in Eindhoven in May 2006. Former manager Steve McClaren, reflecting on what remains the greatest period in the club's history in a seven-episode series for BBC Radio Tees, said: Winning a trophy was special, great for the fans and for Steve Gibson, but getting into Europe... I knew it was different. European nights are unbelievable.

I wanted to bring that to the Riverside, and I loved going away, the Boro supporters, just proud of the fact we're a small town in Europe and we're in it. Football is an adventure. How far can you go and what experiences can you give the players, fans, the owners, and yourself and the staff? Let's enjoy the adventure...

After joining from Aston Villa in 2002, midfielder George Boateng was one of the foundations of McClaren's team. However, the former Netherlands international told BBC Radio Tees he wasn't initially keen on the Boro project and favored a move to London. His mind changed after a conversation with Jaap Stam, who had worked under McClaren at Manchester United, convincing him to meet the Boro boss.

Steve said if you sign for us, I promise you that we'll get other players that come because of you and in the next two years we will be playing European football. He said it in such a convincing manner and tone that I wanted to be a part of this. It was a step back but I wanted to build and invest and play in Europe.

Boateng's Dutch teammate Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink left Chelsea to join Boro before their European debut in 2004, saying: I wanted to stay in the Premier League. Middlesbrough was on the right path. It was a really exciting time. Hasselbaink is proud to have scored Boro's first goal in European competition at home against Banik Ostrava, adding: That will never go out of the books.

The UEFA Cup games on Teesside were very special. It was a good learning curve, the first season. It was a special year. The year after we were much more confident and more equipped mentally and physically, we played some magnificent games.

Mark Viduka scored the other two goals in that 3-0 win over the Czech side, bringing his own considerable European pedigree from spells with Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, and Leeds. He told BBC Radio Tees: I knew they were looking to do well in Europe, they had the resources and the will to invest in a good team.

The first year I had some problems with injuries and I was not as consistent as I wanted to be but I was rapt at the end that we got a new chance at Europe. I really enjoyed the team, a good bunch of blokes, some older players, foreign players, our relationship with the youngsters. Some of the youngsters really stepped up, Stewart Downing had one of the best left feet I've ever seen.

The architect of this team was McClaren, who said he had an amazing five years on Teesside after being sold on chairman Steve Gibson's vision. The goal was to win a trophy, we'd done that, I just felt the next season I needed more firepower and a bigger squad.

McClaren pointed to the 2-0 group-stage win over Lazio in their first UEFA Cup campaign as a key moment, adding: That was it, that's what being in Europe is all about, it's different to beating the Arsenals or Manchester Uniteds at the Riverside. With an abundance of attacking talent, McClaren had sent striker Massimo Maccarone out on loan in 2004-05 after the Italian struggled following his move from Empoli.

McClaren planned to loan him out again in 2005, with Hasselbaink, Viduka, and Yakubu ahead of him, but Maccarone told BBC Radio Tees: I said I want to stay, I want to try to find my space. I worked hard every day, you have to show the coach and everybody you can play.

Maccarone made only six starts and 16 substitute appearances across all competitions that season, scoring twice, but he etched his name into UEFA Cup folklore when he replaced Franck Queudrue 23 minutes from time in the quarter-final second leg against Basel, with the Swiss side leading 3-2 on aggregate. Hasselbaink scored 11 minutes from time before Maccarone bundled home the winner in the final seconds, sparking wild celebrations and his iconic shirt-removal.

This game changed the opinion of McClaren for me going forwards. You have to be lucky sometimes, Maccarone added





BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middlesbrough Steve Mcclaren UEFA Cup European Football 2006 Final Massimo Maccarone George Boateng Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink Mark Viduka

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Clarke says Scotland will feel 'less pressure' against World Cup big gunsMorocco are next up before Brazil in Group C after Clarke's men won their World Cup opener

Read more »

EastEnders Icons Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden Reunite for Boat Trip, Sparking Fan NostalgiaRoss Kemp and Steve McFadden, beloved for their roles as the Mitchell brothers in EastEnders, shared a playful boat trip video on Instagram, delighting fans and prompting an outpouring of nostalgia for the iconic soap opera.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Uefa boss criticised for 'uninteresting' commentsUefa president Aleksander Ceferin has been criticised for reportedly claiming the World Cup expansion for the 2026 finals has led to 'uninteresting' games.

Read more »

Middlesbrough: BBC Radio Tees looks back at Boro's UEFA Cup adventuresBBC Radio Tees is launching a seven-part series A Small Town in Europe looking back at Middlesbrough's UEFA Cup adventures from 2004 to 2006.

Read more »