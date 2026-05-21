Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Celebrates 35 Years of Lifesaving Service

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is celebrating 35 years of providing vital pre-hospital emergency care across the Midlands. The charity has grown into one of the UK's busiest and most advanced air ambulance services, responding to over 80,000 missions and delivering lifesaving treatment to patients. The charity is inviting supporters to celebrate the milestone anniversary and help secure the future of the charity.

Since its first mission in 1991, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has grown into one of the UK's busiest and most advanced air ambulance services, responding to over 80,000 missions and delivering lifesaving treatment to patients.

Over the past five years, the organization has continued to evolve its clinical capabilities, including the introduction of a new H145 helicopter and 24-hour operations. To commemorate the anniversary, the charity is inviting supporters, communities, and businesses across the region to come together and celebrate 35 years of lifesaving service. The charity is encouraging people to show their support in meaningful ways, such as fundraising, personal challenges, donations, and raising awareness.

One inspiring supporter, volunteer Alison Lamputt, is taking on the iconic Land's End to John O'Groats (LEJOG) bike challenge later this month to celebrate both her birthday and the charity's anniversary. Alison has already raised nearly £1,000 in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. The charity is incredibly proud of its achievements and the tens of thousands of patients it has helped. It relies entirely on donations to keep its helicopters flying and critical care teams saving lives.

The charity is asking communities to get involved, show their support, and help it continue this vital work for the next 35 years and beyond. The charity's highly skilled team of advanced pre-hospital emergency medicine doctors and critical care paramedics are equipped with specialist equipment to provide rapid, lifesaving treatment at the scene of an incident or accident.





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Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Air Ambulance Lifesaving Service Fundraising Community Support 35 Years Anniversary

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