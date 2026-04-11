Unite survey finds 70 per cent of aviation workers abused monthly as union launches Abuse Doesnt Fly campaign

A Unite survey of around 1,800 aviation workers found widespread abuse, with 70 per cent abused monthly, 31 per cent of ground staff and 42 per cent of cabin crew physically assaulted. The union has launched its Abuse Doesnt Fly campaign calling for coordinated bans on abusive passengers.

A survey of around 1,800 aviation workers has found that more than 70 per cent are abused at least monthly, while 31 per cent of ground staff and 42 per cent of cabin crew have been physically assaulted.

The findings come from transport union Unite, which has launched its Abuse Doesnt Fly campaign calling for new laws to ban abusive passengers from airports. The survey included workers at Birmingham Airport, East Midlands Airport and Gatwick Airport. At Gatwick, 74 per cent of workers surveyed received verbal abuse at least monthly, while 42 per cent had been physically assaulted. Almost nine out of ten workers said they had witnessed a colleague being abused.

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Polly Richardson, a Unite representative who works in special assistance at Gatwick, said abuse often becomes personal but staff have to take it because they are told the passenger is right. She said staff see aggressive behaviour so often that we dont feel safe in our own jobs. Richardson, who once had a lit cigarette flicked at her, said alcohol is a contributor but some people simply feel they have a right to abuse the system.

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Workers Describe Physical Attacks

A security staff member at Birmingham Airport said: Ive had my personal space invaded such as passengers getting up in my face. Ive had a passenger barge into me knowing full well it would knock me off balance. Intimidation. I witnessed my colleague have his badge snatched from his neck and saw another colleague be grabbed by her arms.

It happens every day. One cabin crew member said she had been verbally abused with insults such as c**t, sl*g and fat b**ch simply for enforcing basic safety rules. Last year I was physically and verbally assaulted by a passenger after asking him to stop smoking. I reported this to the police, but never received any follow-up.

Another crew member described a passenger threatening to kill another passenger and saying he would find out where they lived. One worker spoke of being bitten and kicked by a passenger. Another described a man whose child was kicking the chair in front who started screaming and threatening to beat up the passenger in front. He got up and started pushing and shoving my colleague.

I pulled him off but he remained intimidatory for the remainder of the flight. It was very scary as he was a big man. More than 60 per cent of staff said managerial support and reporting procedures were inadequate. Unite has called for a Worker Safety Charter, backed by 98 per cent of workers, powers for airports and airlines to coordinate and ban abusive passengers, and further safety standards to protect staff.

Union Calls for Legal Action

Unites general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: Abuse towards airport and aviation workers is not part of the job, it is a workplace safety issue that affects workers on the ground and in the air and can ultimately put other passengers at risk. She added that employers must make worker safety their top priority and work with Unite to stamp out workplace abuse once and for all.

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Unites Oliver Richardson said every aviation worker has the right to work free from abuse, threats, intimidation and violence. We need coordinated action against serious or repeat offenders. If both airports and airlines have the legal right to ban disruptive passengers from flying, it would go a long way to ensuring workers are kept safe.

The Aviation Bill currently going through Parliament will give the Civil Aviation Authority the power to ban passengers from multiple airlines, but only if the abuse occurs on the plane, rather than in the airport. The Abuse Doesnt Fly campaign is backed by Crawley MP Peter Lamb, who in July tabled an Early Day Motion urging the government, airport operators and police to introduce stronger measures.

Campaign Pushes for Stronger Laws

Lamb said airports, unlike pubs, are not set up to manage the impact of people hammering down pints before they get on planes. He said: Some of the abuse were talking about here has people in therapy for years dealing with the consequences of what theyve faced. A spokesperson for East Midlands Airport said: We are clear that threatening or abusive behaviour towards anyone working at East Midlands Airport is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

That is why we work closely with our airlines, ground handlers, retailers, the police and trade unions on a number of programmes aimed at preventing and addressing all forms of disruptive and inappropriate behaviour. A London Gatwick spokesperson said: The safety and security of London Gatwick staff and passengers is always our top priority. No staff member should face verbal or physical abuse.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said any abuse of staff or passengers, whether on a flight or in the airport, is completely unacceptable. We are working with industry and trade unions to create a system for sharing information on persistently disruptive passengers, making disruptors easier to spot, keeping staff and passengers safer from the get-go.