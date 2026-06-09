Midlife women find relief from menopausal aches with £2 CBD patches

Persistent aches and pains affect up to 71% of menopausal women. Transdermal CBD patches offer a steady 24-hour release, reducing inflammation and improving sleep within hours. Users report significant relief and improved mood, with each patch costing as little as £2.13.

Menopausal aches and pains are a common yet often overlooked symptom of the menopause transition. While hot flashes and night sweats get most of the attention, musculoskeletal pain affects up to 71% of women experiencing hormonal changes, according to research by the National Library of Medicine.

This pain can manifest as joint stiffness, muscle tension, and general soreness, making daily activities uncomfortable and disrupting sleep. The cause lies in declining estrogen levels, which lead to increased systemic inflammation and reduced natural lubrication in the joints. Many women find themselves searching for effective relief, often turning to over-the-counter painkillers or home remedies with limited success.

However, a growing number of midlife women are discovering a simple solution: transdermal CBD patches. These patches, such as those from the natural wellness brand Kloris, are applied directly to clean, dry skin and provide a steady 24-hour release of 50mg of pure, broad-spectrum CBD. Unlike oral CBD products, which must pass through the digestive system and can have variable absorption, transdermal patches deliver a consistent dose directly into the bloodstream, offering targeted and long-lasting relief.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound extracted from the hemp plant, a member of the cannabis family. It has surged in popularity in recent years due to its potential therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, reduced inflammation, and improved sleep. Importantly, it is non-addictive and considered a safer alternative to traditional painkillers.

The rise of CBD is backed by new laws that have allowed companies to create innovative products like skin patches, which provide direct delivery of the compound to the areas where it is needed most. For menopausal women, these patches offer a holistic approach to managing aches and pains. They work by calming painful joint inflammation while simultaneously soothing the stress and poor sleep that often accompany chronic pain.

Users report feeling relief within hours, with many experiencing improved sleep quality and a notable lift in mood. One verified shopper, who suffers from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and menopausal symptoms, shared that the patches helped with general aches and pains, improved her sleep, and unexpectedly elevated her mood. Another long-term user, who has been using the patches for two years for shoulder and neck pain, anxiety, and daily irritants, described them as indispensable.

The Kloris Ultra CBD Patches are priced at £34 for a pack of 12 patches and £78 for 30 patches, though a Subscribe & Save programme reduces the cost to £63.96 for 30 patches, making each patch just £2.13. Many women have dubbed them wonder patches, calling them absolutely amazing and well worth the money.

While the patches offer a promising solution, it is essential for women to consult their healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if they have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications. In addition to managing pain, menopausal women can benefit from other lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, and stress reduction techniques like yoga or meditation.

Understanding the link between hormones and pain is crucial for reclaiming control during this significant life stage. For those seeking relief, CBD patches may be a valuable tool, but they should be part of a comprehensive approach to menopause management. As always, ensure to purchase from reputable brands that provide third-party testing to guarantee product purity and potency





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