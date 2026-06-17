Midsomer Murders Actress Kirsty Dillon Criticizes UK Casting Directors for Requesting Bra Size Measurements in Advert Castings

Actress Kirsty Dillon, known for her role in Midsomer Murders, has spoken out against casting directors asking for bust measurements during the casting process for commercials, calling it intrusive and triggering trauma. Despite promises from Equity and the Casting Directors Association to stop the practice, Dillon says it persists.

Actress Kirsty Dillon , best known for playing Detective Constable Gail Stephens in the long-running British crime drama Midsomer Murders , has publicly criticised UK casting directors for routinely requesting female performers' bust measurements during the casting process for television commercials.

The 50-year-old actress, who appeared in 24 episodes of the series before leaving in 2010, first raised the issue in 2023, reporting that she had been asked for her bra size before even securing a role. She described the practice as not only unnecessary but also deeply distressing, particularly given her personal history of harassment. Dillon said that seeing the question on casting forms triggers a trauma response.

In an interview with Deadline, she explained that there was a 15-year period in her career during which she was harassed by three men, and the request for intimate measurements brought back all those painful memories. She stated, 'When I used to see that question on paper, all those trauma symptoms would come flooding back. It was a reminder that my body wasn't mine.

' Now, she feels anger and depression when confronted with the question, but no longer fear, because she has healed and has begun asking important questions about industry practices. After raising her concerns with the actors' union Equity, the union took legal advice and was told that requesting intimate measurements could breach data protection regulations. Equity and the Casting Directors Association (CDA) then promised to work towards ending such requests.

However, three years later, Dillon says she still sees the request on casting forms. She cited an example from late last year when a CDA member asked for her 'bust/chest size' with the clarification 'e.g. (Women) 32B' on a form used during the casting process for an advert. Equity issued a statement acknowledging that in most cases, asking for intimate measurements is unnecessary, overly intrusive, and potentially harmful.

While there may be limited circumstances where such information is legitimate, such as for costume fittings or commercials selling related products, asking for it early in the casting process is inappropriate. The union advised members to contact them if they are asked for such details inappropriately. The CDA responded by stating their commitment to best practice, recommending gender-neutral sizing information on first-round casting forms. They emphasized that providing such information is voluntary and will not affect an actor's application.

If an actor is unsuccessful, their data will be retained only for record-keeping; if successful, it may be shared with production but consent must be obtained via a tick box. The CDA also noted that providing sizing information can help streamline the wardrobe process, but actors are under no obligation to provide it at the first round of casting. Dillon, whose other TV credits include MotherFatherSon and Holby City, has been praised for speaking out.

Her comments have reignited a conversation about the treatment of actors during the casting process, particularly regarding privacy and respect. The entertainment industry continues to grapple with issues of body image and harassment, and Dillon's experience highlights the need for systemic change.

In related news, Midsomer Murders is expanding into theatre with a stage spin-off of the classic episode 'The Killings at Badger's Drift,' which toured successfully earlier this year and is set to return for another UK tour in 2027, starring original Midsomer actor Daniel Casey as DCI Tom Barnaby. However, the focus remains on Dillon's call for casting reform.

The actress's courage in speaking out has been widely supported, with many in the industry applauding her for challenging a practice that many have endured in silence. As the conversation continues, it is hoped that casting directors will adopt more respectful and inclusive procedures, ensuring that actors are judged on their talent rather than their physical measurements





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