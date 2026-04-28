An Eritrean asylum seeker staying in a taxpayer-funded hotel attacked a Subway worker in Poole, Dorset, and was later identified when he returned to the same location as a Just Eat delivery driver. He has been found guilty of assault in his absence, and a warrant is out for his arrest.

A Subway worker in Poole, Dorset, was subjected to a violent attack by Abdoela Berhan, an Eritrean asylum seeker residing in a taxpayer-funded hotel. The incident occurred on November 30, 2024, at approximately 4:50 am near the Britannia Hotel , a location increasingly labeled as Britain's 'most dangerous asylum hotel' due to a pattern of violent crimes committed by its residents.

Berhan became aggressive and disruptive while attempting to bypass the queue, reportedly waving £20 notes and appearing intoxicated. When asked to leave by staff member Sahjan Chowdhury due to his behavior, Berhan spat at and kicked him, then fled the scene. Remarkably, Berhan was identified and apprehended later the same day when he returned to the same Subway branch as a delivery driver for Just Eat.

He initially claimed to be the victim of the assault, alleging racism from the staff and stating he acted in self-defense after being accused of having a counterfeit £5 note. However, CCTV footage presented in court clearly contradicted his account, demonstrating his aggressive actions and the assault on Mr. Chowdhury.

Despite the compelling evidence, Berhan failed to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court last Thursday, resulting in a guilty verdict in his absence and the issuance of a warrant for his arrest. He remains at large. The prosecution, led by Laura Lohk, detailed Berhan’s disruptive behavior, noting he was shouting in both English and his native language, making communication difficult. Staff described him as 'aggressive and bullying'.

The Britannia Hotel, a 123-room establishment currently ranked 68th out of 69 similar venues in Bournemouth on TripAdvisor, has become a focal point of concern regarding the housing of asylum seekers and the associated rise in crime. This case highlights broader issues surrounding the challenges faced by the UK justice system in dealing with foreign defendants, including difficulties in securing interpreters.

A previous hearing revealed a judge had to resort to using Google Translate to communicate with Berhan due to the lack of an Eritrean interpreter. The Ministry of Justice spent a significant £59.2 million on interpreters over three years, largely to facilitate communication with foreign defendants. The incident and subsequent legal proceedings underscore the complexities and potential safety concerns linked to the current asylum system and the strain on public resources





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