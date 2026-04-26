Migrant Crisis: New Route Emerges as Smugglers Shift Operations to Belgium

A surge in migrants crossing the English Channel from Belgian beaches is raising alarm, as smugglers exploit a new route to circumvent increased French patrols. The Mail on Sunday reveals how migrants are using free buses to reach the Belgian coast before attempting the dangerous crossing to the UK.

A significant shift in the dynamics of the small-boats crisis impacting the United Kingdom has been revealed, with a growing number of migrants now attempting to cross the English Channel from Belgian shores.

This new route is emerging as smugglers adapt to increased pressure from French authorities, spurred by a recent agreement with the British government. The Mail on Sunday’s investigation uncovered a pattern of migrants utilizing free public transportation – specifically the number 20 bus service from Dunkirk, France – to reach coastal towns in Belgium, such as De Panne. From there, they are collected by smuggling networks and launched in small boats towards Dover.

Last Saturday alone witnessed an unprecedented five boats departing from three Belgian beaches, carrying over 200 individuals. These arrivals constituted nearly half of the 602 migrants brought into the port of Dover by Border Force on that single day. This represents a substantial increase in activity from Belgian beaches, prompting serious concerns from Belgian officials.

The situation is further complicated by the perceived ineffectiveness of the recently renewed three-year agreement between the UK and France, which allocates £662 million to support French beach patrols. Carl Decaluwe, the governor of West Flanders, has openly criticized the deal, stating that Britain receives little benefit despite record numbers of crossings continuing year after year.

He highlighted a worrying trend of smugglers relocating their operations to Belgium, and warned that without decisive action, thousands more migrants could attempt the crossing from Belgian shores. Governor Decaluwe, who has served for 15 years, reported that 29 migrant boats have been launched from Belgian beaches since January, with each vessel potentially carrying up to 80 people. He emphasized that he has never witnessed such a high level of activity.

Local authorities are actively working to dismantle makeshift camps that smugglers attempt to establish on the dunes, fearing the emergence of large-scale refugee camps similar to those in Dunkirk and Calais. Intelligence gathered by Belgian police indicates that the majority of migrants boarding boats in West Flanders are initially residing in camps within France, traveling to Belgium shortly before their attempted crossing, often spending the night in the sand dunes.

The shorter distance between De Panne and Dover – approximately 56 miles – compared to the over-20-mile crossing from Calais, is also believed to be a contributing factor to the shift in routes. The urgency of the situation has prompted meetings between Governor Decaluwe, police chiefs, and local mayors to prepare for an anticipated surge in crossings as weather conditions improve. While no boats departed from Belgian beaches last week due to inclement weather, authorities are bracing for increased activity.

The reliance on the free bus service from Dunkirk is a key element of the smuggling operation, with migrants openly acknowledging its use. One Afghan migrant interviewed by MoS reporters confirmed that the number 20 bus is commonly used by those seeking to reach the UK. The situation underscores the challenges of controlling irregular migration and the adaptability of smuggling networks.

The concerns raised by Belgian officials highlight the need for a more comprehensive and collaborative approach to address the root causes of migration and disrupt the activities of criminal organizations facilitating these dangerous crossings. The focus on solely funding beach patrols in France appears insufficient, as smugglers are readily exploiting alternative routes and adapting to increased enforcement efforts.

A broader strategy involving enhanced border security, international cooperation, and addressing the underlying factors driving migration is crucial to effectively manage this ongoing crisis and prevent further loss of life at sea





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