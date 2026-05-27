Migrants Charged for Arriving in UK Without Entry Clearance or Endangering Lives

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against several migrants who arrived in the UK without entry clearance or allegedly endangered the lives of others during a sea crossing. The charges were authorised within hours of prosecutors receiving evidence from law enforcement agencies during the Bank Holiday.

A group of migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent. A number of people have been charged or jailed after people arrived in a number of small boat crossings during the Bank Holiday heatwave in the UK.

Charges for illegal immigration offences were authorised by the CPS, with six suspects having already appeared in court, and others sentenced, for arriving in the UK without entry clearance or allegedly endangering the lives of others during a sea crossing. The Crown Prosecution Service said its lawyers authorised charges within hours of prosecutors receiving evidence from law enforcement agencies during the Bank Holiday.

Those prosecuted for arriving in the UK without entry clearance were Osman Yesil, 47, a Turkish national arrived on May 22 and pleaded guilty at his first court hearing on May 25 at Folkestone Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison. Tawfiq Boubazine, 33, an Algerian national arrived on May 22 and also pleaded guilty at his first court hearing on May 25 at Folkestone Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Elidjon Cota, 29, an Albanian national arrived on May 23 and pleaded guilty on May 26 at Folkestone Magistrates Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison. Suspects charged with endangering the lives of others during a sea crossing and remanded in custody were Jiechlat Buom, 25, a Sudanese national arrived on May 23 in a small boat with 78 others.

His first court appearance was on May 26, and a plea hearing will be on June 29 at Canterbury Crown Court. Kueth Gatkuoth, 31, a Sudanese national arrived on May 23. His first court appearance was on May 26, and a plea hearing will be on June 29 at Canterbury Crown Court. Mehdi Najafi, 42, an Iranian national arrived in a small boat with 21 others on May 22.

His first court appearance was on May 25, and a plea hearing will be on June 22 at Canterbury Crown Court. Lawyers from CPS Direct authorised charges within hours of prosecutors receiving evidence from law enforcement agencies. Sarah Dineley, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: Many of these cases were charged within hours over this bank holiday weekend which meant defendants were brought before a court within days of arriving in the UK.

We charged the pilots of these boats with endangering the lives of others. These boats are overcrowded and people's lives are being put at risk in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. The CPS continues to work with international partners to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups, who are ultimately responsible for small boat crossings.

We will use the laws available to us to prosecute where there is sufficient evidence, and it is in the public interest to do so





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