Migrants Living in Squalid Holiday Hotspots: A Troubling Reality in Palma

A detailed news text describing the unsettling situation of thousands of migrants living in squalid caravan parks near affluent areas in Palma, Mallorca. The article raises concerns about the alleged mafia-run racket, the exploitation of caravan owners, and the current state of overstretched services in the face of increasing migration pressure.

THOUSANDS of migrants are living in squalid caravan parks just minutes away from a glamorous and popular British holiday hotspot, Palma, Mallorca. Areas such as Son Hugo have been accused of housing hotels and serving as centers for an alleged racket, with mafia-run groups demanding cash from caravan owners for parking.

Residents living in vehicles, many without proper shelter, use the nearby Son Hugo Municipal Swimming Pools' gym and shower facilities. The situation is being called into question as migration pressure, security fears, and organized smuggling networks are all drawing a line between them. Authorities warn that overstretched services are at risk of being overwhelmed in peak summer months, with Majorca potentially becoming another Canary Islands if migrant arrivals continue to rise





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrants In Palma Squalid Caravan Parks Hotspots For Organized Crime Overstretched Services Migration Pressure Balearic Government Organized Smuggling Networks

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