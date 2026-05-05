Migrants Paying Smugglers to Return to France from Britain

An investigation reveals a growing trend of migrants attempting to leave the UK, disillusioned with the asylum system and seeking to return to France via illegal means, facilitated by a people smuggling network in Dover.

Hassan, an Egyptian migrant who arrived in the UK via a Channel boat, expresses dissatisfaction with his experience, claiming the asylum system provides insufficient funds for his desired lifestyle.

He receives £49 a week, which he states is inadequate, particularly for his cigarette habit costing nearly £20 a packet. Dissatisfied with overcrowded housing in Plymouth and limited financial support, Hassan recently travelled back to France hidden in a lorry after briefly staying in Devon. This case highlights a growing trend of migrants attempting to leave the UK, seeking to avoid stringent French border controls and a UK asylum system that restricts employment opportunities and is increasing deportations.

A month-long investigation reveals a sophisticated 'in and out' people smuggling operation centered in Dover, where discontented asylum seekers from various nations are actively seeking passage back to continental Europe. The operation exploits vulnerabilities within the UK border security and asylum system. Migrants, often arriving with expectations of housing and employment, are disillusioned by the reality of their situation and are willing to risk illegal travel to return to France.

The investigation uncovered a network operating from Channel View Road in Dover, utilizing a lorry park and a hidden encampment under a bridge. Drivers are reportedly facilitating the transport of migrants, with a West African man, allegedly linked to a local charity, acting as a key organizer. Ali Essa Noor, a Sudanese migrant awaiting deportation, admitted to acting as a fixer, connecting migrants with the smuggling rings and arranging their passage for a fee.

He detailed his own struggles with homelessness and the inability to work, expressing a desire to leave the UK. Noor claims he has pleaded with both the police and charity workers for assistance in leaving, but was told it would breach his human rights. The situation exposes significant failures in the UK's border security and asylum system, leading even those who have illegally entered the country to seek ways to leave.

The investigation also points to potential complicity or a lack of enforcement among authorities, as the smuggling operation appears to operate with relative impunity. The desperation of migrants to escape the UK asylum system is underscored by their willingness to undertake dangerous and illegal journeys back to France





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