Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo Dead at 80 After Narcos Fame

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the 'Boss of Bosses' portrayed in Narcos, died at 80 from pneumonia. The former Sinaloa kingpin's empire reshaped global trafficking.

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the notorious Mexican drug lord whose life story was dramatized in the global hit Netflix series Narcos, has died at the age of 80. He passed away at approximately 2pm on Sunday due to respiratory failure caused by pneumonia at a private hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mexican officials confirmed that the former kingpin was transferred from a maximum-security prison in western Jalisco state to the medical facility on Friday. Felix Gallardo had been incarcerated since 1989, and his legal team had previously petitioned for house arrest citing his declining health conditions.

Also read Spanish FA issue lengthy statement as goalkeeper receives 'maximum' ban over fatal Jesus de Miguel collision

Narcos Portrayal and Early Rise

Felix Gallardo was born in 1946 in Culiacan, Sinaloa, a region that would later become synonymous with international narco-trafficking. He initially worked as a police officer and served as a bodyguard for a local governor before transitioning into a powerful criminal capo known as the 'boss of bosses.'

His global notoriety surged after actor Diego Luna portrayed the criminal mastermind in Narcos: Mexico, which premiered in 2018. The series depicted his ascent from a local enforcer to the architect of Mexico's first major cartel network, capturing the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

Advertisement

Alliances with Colombian Cartels

As the United States intensified its war on drugs in the late 1970s and the Mexican military raided his mountain stronghold in Sinaloa, Felix Gallardo relocated his operations to Guadalajara, Jalisco. There, he established a massive protection network extending from local officials to federal law enforcement and attorneys general.

He forged a strategic alliance with Colombian cocaine lord Pablo Escobar. Felix Gallardo arranged protection for overland routes to transport cocaine from South America through Mexico to the US border. In exchange, he demanded a percentage of every shipment moving through his controlled territories.

The Camarena Case and Downfall

The empire of the Guadalajara Cartel began to collapse in 1985 when members of Felix Gallardo's organization kidnapped and murdered undercover US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena. Authorities stated Camarena was extremely close to uncovering a multibillion dollar drug pipeline at the time of his death.

The US government launched one of the largest manhunts in its history following the murder. Camarena's body, along with that of kidnapped pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar, was found one month after they disappeared. The incident enraged US officials and led to intense diplomatic pressure on Mexico.

Advertisement

Mexican authorities arrested Felix Gallardo in 1989. The arrest was carried out by Guillermo Gonzalez Calderoni, a top law enforcement official who US authorities alleged was on the cartel's payroll. Felix Gallardo was sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Final Years and Legacy

While already serving his sentence, Felix Gallardo faced separate prosecution for the Camarena case. In 2017, a federal court found him guilty and imposed an additional 37-year sentence. He consistently denied personal responsibility for the killings during the proceedings.

During his height of power, Felix Gallardo used his wealth to unify Mexico's disparate trafficking groups, requiring them to pay tribute for operating rights. Notable figures like Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman began their careers under his organization before launching their own operations.