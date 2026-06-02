Mika Abdalla and Jake Short Amicably Split After Five-Year Relationship

Actress Mika Abdalla has confirmed the end of her five-year romance with actor Jake Short. A representative stated the two remain friendly and supportive, requesting privacy. The couple never publicly confirmed their engagement but began dating after meeting on the set of 'Sex Appeal' in 2021. Meanwhile, Abdalla is filming the highly successful second season of 'Off Campus'.

Off Campus star Mika Abdalla has officially announced the end of her five-year romantic relationship with actor Jake Short , her former fiancé. According to a representative for Abdalla, the decision to speak publicly was made following growing speculation about the couple's status.

The statement, provided to Us Weekly, emphasized an amicable split. It clarified that while they are no longer a couple, they continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms. The representative concluded the statement by asking for privacy and respect for both individuals during this time. The split comes after Abdalla, 26, ceased all social media interaction with Short, 29, on her Instagram account after November 20.

Their engagement was never formally confirmed by the actors themselves, though a significant public indication occurred in May 2025 when Jake Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, posted on Instagram celebrating the couple's next chapter and referred to Abdalla as Short's fiancée. Abdalla and Short first connected in 2021 while filming the Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal in New York. Both were cast as an onscreen couple, Avery and Larson, and their characters' romance translated into a real-life relationship.

In a 2024 interview on The American High podcast, Abdalla recounted the moment their relationship began, describing how they started talking for hours beyond the script and she realized 'this guy is actually really cool and sweet and great.

' While the personal chapter closes, both actors are immersed in demanding professional projects. Abdalla is currently filming the second season of her Amazon Prime Video series Off Campus in Vancouver. The show, which has become a significant hit, centers on her character Allie Hayes and her relationship with a college hockey player.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last week, Abdalla expressed her comfort and deep understanding of her character this season, noting that fan reactions to teasers have further shaped her performance. She also praised her co-star Stephen Kalyn, highlighting their similar acting approaches and strong working relationship. The series Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy's popular new adult romance book series, has achieved remarkable success.

Last week, it was reported that the show made history as the third most-watched debut series, amassing 36 million viewers within its first 12 days. This milestone underscores the show's cultural impact and the rising stardom of its lead actress, Mika Abdalla, as she navigates this new professional phase following her personal announcement





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