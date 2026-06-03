Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's Engagement Ends in Heartbreak

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's engagement has ended in heartbreak, according to a source. The couple, who got engaged last year, have since split due to their differing priorities.

Mika Abdalla 's Hollywood romance with Jake Short has ended in heartbreak, according to a source. The couple, who got engaged last year, have since split due to their differing priorities.

Abdalla, 26, has found herself increasingly focused on her career, while Short, 29, was ready to start a family. The source cited 'timing' as a 'significant' wedge issue, saying that Short wanted to take the next steps in their future together sooner than Abdalla felt comfortable with. The couple's efforts to make it work ultimately came to naught as they couldn't align on what they wanted or when they wanted it.

Despite their split, there is no real animosity between them, with the source describing their relationship as 'full of love.

' Abdalla has already begun filming season two of the hit Amazon Prime Video show Off Campus, which follows the development of her character Allie's romance with hockey player Dean. The show, based on a series of hit novels by Elle Kennedy, premiered last month and was instantly showered with acclaim. Abdalla and Short co-starred in the 2022 Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal and ignited an offscreen romance that lent a bit of added sizzle to their onscreen chemistry.

The couple's breakup comes as Abdalla's career continues to grow, with her already filming the second season of Off Campus. The show follows the development of her character Allie's romance with hockey player Dean, and Abdalla has praised her co-star Stephen Kalyn, saying that they are 'very similar actors in our insecurities and doubts.

' Abdalla and Short first got to know each other in 2021 while filming Sex Appeal in New York City, and quietly got engaged last year. Their breakup is a reminder that relationships in Hollywood can become complicated when one person's career starts demanding more and more of their attention





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