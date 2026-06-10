Mikaela Mayer to Face Chantelle Cameron in Super Welterweight Unification on All-Female MVP Card

Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron will unify the super welterweight world titles on August 29 in Birmingham, headlining MVP's all-female card with a UK vs USA theme.

Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron will collide in a high-stakes unification bout for the super welterweight world championship on August 29 at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham, England.

The fight headlines Most Valuable Promotions' (MVP) sixth all-female card, MVPW-06, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The event features a unique UK vs USA theme, with every main card bout pitting a British fighter against an American counterpart. Mayer, a unified champion holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, steps into the ring with a record of 20-2 (5 KOs), while Cameron, the IBF titleholder, boasts a professional ledger of 18-2 (8 KOs).

Both women are widely regarded as elite operators in the 154-pound division, and their clash promises to deliver fireworks. Mayer, a former Olympic boxer from California, has experienced mixed fortunes on British soil. She suffered a controversial split-decision loss to Alycia Baumgardner in London in 2022 and a split-decision defeat to Natasha Jonas in Liverpool in January 2024.

However, she rebounded emphatically by defeating Sandy Ryan twice, including a Fight of the Year contender, before moving up in weight to dominate Mary Spencer in October 2024. That victory made Mayer a three-division world champion. Cameron, a seasoned fighter from Scotland, is determined to defend her title and prove she belongs among the sport's elite.

'I am over the moon this fight has been made,' Cameron said. 'I've always said I want the biggest fights in women's boxing, and there isn't a bigger fight right now than me against Mikaela Mayer. ' The buildup has been intense, with both competitors trading verbal jabs during press conferences. Mayer, known for her speed and ring IQ, will rely on her amateur pedigree and professional experience.

Cameron, a southpaw with heavy hands, will look to impose her power and pressure. The undercard features Caroline Dubois, the highly touted British lightweight sensation, in a separate bout against an American opponent. Dubois, 23, is unbeaten in eight fights and aims to continue her ascent toward a world title shot.

MVP founder Jake Paul expressed enthusiasm about the event: 'Since the Taylor vs Serrano trilogy, there has not been a pound-for-pound match-up of this magnitude, with two of the world's top six fighters meeting in their prime. Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron are proven champions who have consistently sought out the toughest challenges available, and this fight is no different.

' Paul added that MVP is committed to elevating women's boxing, citing the promotion's track record of staging competitive, high-quality cards. MVPW-06 follows hot on the heels of MVPW-05 on August 8, building a remarkable month for the sport. Tickets go on sale June 19 via AXS.com. With two world titles on the line and the UK vs USA rivalry adding extra spice, the atmosphere in Birmingham is expected to be electric.

Mayer, aiming to make it third time lucky in the UK, stated: 'I know I haven't had always the best luck over there in the UK, but I've always said that hasn't deterred me from coming back there. I love fighting over there, I love the fans over there, the people, the energy in the arena - it's always great. I'm just going to have to go and get it done this time. Three's a charm!

' Cameron, equally confident, warned: 'I'm the champion for a reason. She's coming to my backyard, and I plan to send her home with another loss.

' The winner will emerge as the undisputed super welterweight champion and likely face the division's next top contender, with potential unification clashes against other titleholders on the horizon. The fight is not only a career-defining moment for both athletes but also a landmark event for women's boxing, showcasing the depth and talent in the sport.

As MVP continues to break barriers, the August 29 showdown stands as a testament to the growing prominence of female fighters on the global stage





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