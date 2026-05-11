Mike Carrick's managerial potential to strengthen Manchester United, despite uncertainty

Wayne Rooney believes the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Manchester United managerial position could prove damaging heading into next season, suggesting prospective signings will want clarity on who is at the helm. Carrick has been the driving force behind United's turnaround in fortunes, winning 10 and drawing three out of 15 matches. Rooney insists that potential recruits will want assurances that they are part of the manager's plans and understand their role within them, and that the absence of a confirmed figure in the dugout will prove detrimental. He believes Carrick deserves the job on a permanent basis.

Wayne Rooney believes the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Manchester United managerial position could prove damaging heading into next season - suggesting prospective signings will want clarity on who is at the helm.

With Michael Carrick having excelled as caretaker manager, Rooney insists that potential recruits will want assurances that they are part of the manager's plans and understand their role within them, and that the absence of a confirmed figure in the dugout will prove detrimental. Rooney himself believes Carrick deserves the job on a permanent basis and stated: 'I think for the club to announce him, I think they need to do it swiftly because they need to get players in. They need to get players to improve that team.





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Managerial Position Uncertainty Prospective Signings Eventual Manager

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