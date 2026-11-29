Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love died at age 85 on Saturday, according to a spokesperson, and John Stamos and Joe Jonas led emotional tributes to the singer.

Mike Love, the co-founding member and frontman of The Beach Boys, died at the age of 85 on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the band member who confirmed the death to the Daily Mail. Longtime friend and special guest John Stamos, who is 63, led the public tributes that followed the news.

Love died at his home in Los Angeles. No cause of death has been shared. The news also reached fans during a Las Vegas concert by Joe Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, who were performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when word spread.

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Mike Love Died at His Los Angeles Home

A spokesperson for Mike Love confirmed that he passed away at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. The statement said that Love died that evening, surrounded by family, and it was shared with the Daily Mail.

Before the band's October 10 show, The Beach Boys had not performed since July. The group canceled multiple shows due to what was described as serious health challenges that Love had been experiencing, though the exact nature of those challenges was not specified.

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Love's final live concert performance with The Beach Boys took place in Nashville on October 11. The band was founded in 1961 by five original members. Along with Love, they are Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Carl Wilson, who have all died, and Al Jardine, who is 84 and is the last living co-founding member.

John Stamos Shares Drawing and Emotional Tribute

John Stamos publicly mourned Mike Love on Saturday through a drawing of the late frontman and a series of social media posts. Stamos shared a photo of the artwork and wrote that he would cry himself to sleep that night, something he said he could not remember doing before.

In his caption, Stamos reflected that he had spent much of his life celebrating the joy Love brought him. He wrote that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow, and said it had been a privilege to love someone enough to hurt this much. He titled the artwork Mike Love Unfinished by me.

In a second post on the same day, Stamos said the Mike Love fans saw on stage recently may not have been exactly the Mike he had always known, but was still every bit the Mike they loved. He added that Love did not just give him a place in his band, but a place in his life. Stamos has been a special guest of The Beach Boys since joining the band onstage for the first time in 1985, and he performed with Love last month in Cincinnati.

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Earlier this month, Stamos performed with the rest of the band at Disney World's Epcot Center. The group performed as John Stamos and the California Sound because Love was absent, meaning no original founding members were on stage. Stamos told the audience that Love could not be with them that night and sent him love and good vibes from Florida.

Joe Jonas Becomes Emotional Over Love's Passing

Joe Jonas appeared visibly emotional on stage in Las Vegas when news of Mike Love's death reached the audience. Jonas was performing with his brothers and bandmates, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when the announcement broke.

The three brothers dedicated a song to the legendary musician during the set. Joe Jonas appeared to be holding back tears, and at one point he seemed to stop singing as the emotion took over. The moment was one of many reactions from musicians and fans who had followed Love's career.

A statement shared alongside the tributes described Love as an American cultural icon who would be remembered for his singular talent and for his inspiration to generations of musicians. It also celebrated his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his fans.