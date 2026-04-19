Mike Myers Channels Shrek to Honor Eddie Murphy at AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards

Mike Myers made a rare and memorable appearance at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, stepping out in full Shrek costume to honor his Shrek co-star Eddie Murphy. Myers praised Murphy's iconic portrayal of Donkey and highlighted his indispensable role in the franchise's success, while also discussing his own career path and the upcoming Shrek 5.

Mike Myers made a notable public appearance to celebrate his long-time collaborator Eddie Murphy , who was honored at the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday. Myers, 62, embraced his iconic Shrek persona, appearing in full costume complete with green face paint and characteristic trumpet-shaped ears. This unexpected tribute comes at a time when Myers, who dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s with blockbuster successes like Austin Powers and the Shrek franchise, has largely stepped back from prominent film roles. His professional relationship with Murphy is particularly significant, as Murphy famously lent his voice to the beloved character Donkey in the critically acclaimed Shrek films.

Eddie Murphy received the prestigious AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, an accolade that acknowledges his transformative and enduring career in comedy and cinema. The ceremony saw a gathering of Hollywood's elite, all present to honor the legendary entertainer and recognize his profound and lasting impact on the industry. During his heartfelt speech, Mike Myers emphasized Murphy's crucial role in the Shrek saga, stating, 'None of the Shrek success could have happened without Eddie Murphy; his character Donkey is a masterpiece.' He extended this praise to all of Murphy's creations, adding, 'As is every character that Eddie has created.... It is an absolute honor to be able to tell my kids that I got to work with Eddie Murphy.'

The Shrek franchise itself, a cornerstone of DreamWorks Animation's success for over two decades, has produced four feature films and numerous spin-off projects. The original Shrek film, released in 2001, achieved immense commercial success, grossing $487 million worldwide and securing an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Its sequels, Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), continued this box office dominance, earning $928 million, $813 million, and $752 million respectively. Even spin-off films like Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) have garnered significant attention and critical acclaim, with both receiving Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature.

Mike Myers' recent professional engagements have included a role in the film Bohemian Rhapsody, providing voice work for Shrek in various specials, and starring in the Netflix series The Pentaverate. Last year, audiences were delighted by his return to Saturday Night Live, where he reprised his much-loved character Linda Richman for the show's star-studded 50th-anniversary celebration. Fans expressed immense joy at seeing the actor, a former SNL cast member from 1989 to 1995, embody the iconic Coffee Chat host, a role he last played in 1997. The sketch, featuring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph as their Bronx Beat characters, saw Linda Richman storm the stage, delivering her signature catchphrases and eliciting a strong emotional response from viewers. Social media platforms, particularly X, buzzed with fan reactions, with many praising Myers' comedic talent and the nostalgic appeal of his character. Myers has previously shared that Linda Richman was inspired by his former mother-in-law and that she would often encourage him to perform the character in public. This appearance underscores Myers' enduring connection to his comedic roots and his ability to connect with audiences through his memorable characters.

Furthermore, it is confirmed that Shrek 5 is officially in development and slated for a June 2027 cinema release, with both Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy expected to reprise their iconic roles. Myers' deliberate shift away from constant blockbuster exposure stems from a period where his ventures outside his established franchises met with less success, leading him to adopt a more selective approach to his career, prioritizing occasional, impactful appearances rather than continuous spotlight presence





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