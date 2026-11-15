Mike Pence Criticizes Trump Administration China Policy Shift

Former Vice President Mike Pence expresses confusion over the second Trump administration's relaxed stance on China compared to the hardline tariffs of the first term.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has publicly questioned the current strategic direction of the United States regarding China, stating he is shocked by the proximity of the present administration to America's primary geopolitical rival. In a Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press, the former Vice President highlighted the stark contrast between the aggressive economic and military policies implemented during his tenure alongside President Donald Trump and the more permissive actions observed in the current second Trump administration.

Pence Contrasts Hardline Tariffs With Current Exports

Pence recalled the specific measures taken during the first Trump administration, noting that the United States imposed approximately $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods within a single year. He emphasized that the previous administration also significantly bolstered military presence in the Pacific region and formally designated the persecution of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide, a stance Pence argues is being undermined by current leadership decisions. He specifically cited the decision to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States despite its ties to the Chinese Communist Party as a point of confusion. Additionally, Pence pointed to the delay in weapons sales to Taiwan and the loosening of export controls on advanced Nvidia microchips as deviations from the tough-on-China policy he supported.

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Concerns Over Intellectual Property Theft Rise

The former Vice President warned that Beijing has spent decades engaging in espionage and intellectual property theft to accelerate its own economic and military capabilities. Pence argued that maintaining America's technological superiority is essential for both national security and economic prosperity. He stressed that the American public deserves clear answers regarding the government's approach to these critical issues, particularly as the race for artificial intelligence dominance intensifies. The mention of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlights the ongoing debate over semiconductor exports, following recent allegations involving Huang that prompted a personal apology regarding his fidelity, though the technical implications for export controls remain central to the policy dispute.

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Trump Prepares for APEC Summit With Xi Jinping

This public disagreement emerges as President Donald Trump prepares for a significant diplomatic event. The Commander in Chief is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral discussion on Thursday. This meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. The upcoming engagement follows a warm reception Trump gave to Xi Jinping in Washington, DC, earlier in September, which drew criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Lawmakers Reactions To Diplomatic Outreach

Political figures from both parties expressed skepticism regarding the tone of the diplomatic relations established earlier this year. Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, described Xi Jinping in harsh terms during the previous meeting in Washington. Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal urged the President to issue an ultimatum to stop unfair practices rather than offering a welcoming address. These mixed reactions underscore the deep divisions within the political establishment regarding how to handle the complex relationship with China as the administration navigates its foreign policy priorities.