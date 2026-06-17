Mike Tindall's Playful Royal Ascot Moments Steal Spotlight Amid Harriet Sperling's Debut

Mike Tindall garnered widespread praise for his respectful gestures and playful pranks with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot, while Harriet Sperling made her official debut as Peter Phillips' new wife in a stunning ensemble.

Harriet Sperling may have been crowned the rising star of Royal Ascot yesterday, but Mike Tindall held his veteran status after a series of 'playful' moments with the King and Queen.

Zara Tindall's husband, 47, earned praise on social media after fans noticed how Mike respectfully tipped his hat to Queen Camilla in the Royal Enclosure at the Berkshire racecourse yesterday. Footage posted on Instagram showed Mike, who was standing next to the King's niece, bowing his head to Camilla, 78, in a 'courteous' gesture that left royal watchers impressed.

'A tip of the hat and a bow at the shoulders. Mike is a GENTLEMAN. He is CLASS,' one Instagram user declared. The former England rugby ace was later spotted chatting with the monarch, 77, and sharing jokes as their 'cheeky bromance' and easy 'banter' left X users delighted.

It appears Charles, who is fond of his niece Zara, also enjoys a close friendship with Mike after a clip shared by Hello! showed the pair bonding at Ascot during a 'playful exchange'. The video began with Mike taking his black top hat off, when Charles pointed out that something had fallen to the ground.

It was later revealed that Mike presented the King with a Charbonnel et Walker mini top hat, filled with chocolate, inside his actual top hat, prompting laughter and a pat on the shoulder from Charles. This isn't the first time Mike has played the same, sweet prank; fans recalled how he gave the late Queen Elizabeth II a tiny top hat full of truffles at Royal Ascot seven years ago.

Considered one of the Royal Family's most affable members, Mike is seemingly on good terms with most of his in-laws - including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The father-of-three was all smiles and bear hugs as he greeted the daughters of disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when they met for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding less than two weeks ago.

Footage showed Mike, 47, warmly planting a kiss on Beatrice's cheek before sharing a heartfelt embrace with Edo, as X users said 'Mike is a hugger'. In another sweet moment, Jack's handshake with Mike also turned into a bear hug before Zara's husband greeted a smiling Eugenie, who is pregnant with her third child. And Mike was part of the royal brigade at Ascot, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as the prestigious British racing event kicked off yesterday.

The Queen was the picture of understated elegance in a pale blue embroidered coat dress by Anna Valentine, a matching hat by Philip Treacy and a diamond heart brooch. But all eyes were on Harriet Sperling yesterday as she made her official debut as a member of the Royal Family following her 'intimate' Cotswolds wedding to Peter Phillips less than two weeks ago.

The new Mrs Peter Phillips joined the traditional carriage procession as she arrived at the racecourse in the second landau alongside her husband and mother-in-law, Princess Anne. The NHS nurse was a vision in a Suzannah London blue silk Biarritz dress and cream Jimmy Choo slingback heels as she took her place beside the Princess Royal. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted she was carrying a sky-blue Anya Hindmarch clutch bag - embroidered with her new initials, HP.

Ms Sperling finished the look with a Mini Mena teardrop-style blue straw hat and a bracelet and earrings by esteemed jeweller Pragnell. Princess Anne appeared to be enjoying the moment with her new daughter-in-law, as she was pictured chatting happily with Ms Sperling. The King's sister, 75, picked a striking striped dress with a wide-brimmed green hat for the occasion, days after donning her military uniform as Colonel of the Blues and the Royals at Trooping the Colour.

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips cut a dashing figure in his morning suit with top hat and tails - and looked delighted to be enjoying the royal summer calendar event with his new wife by his side. In a break from royal tradition, the 48-year-old also wore a gold wedding band signifying his pride at his newlywed status. Men in the royal family and aristocratic circles, including Prince William, tend not to always wear the rings exchanged on their wedding days.

The King and Queen now run the late Queen's stable and have become enthusiastic racehorse owners, largely thanks to Camilla. They enjoyed their first Royal Ascot win in 2023 when their thoroughbred Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes





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Mike Tindall Harriet Sperling Royal Ascot King Charles Queen Camilla Peter Phillips Princess Anne

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