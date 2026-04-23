Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Relationship Timeline Expands with New Photos

New photos reveal a previously undisclosed intimate encounter between New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini dating back to 2020, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding their relationship. Vrabel has addressed the situation, acknowledging difficult conversations with loved ones, while Russini has resigned from her position at The Athletic.

The personal lives of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini have become the subject of intense scrutiny following the emergence of photographs and eyewitness accounts detailing a relationship that appears to extend beyond professional interactions.

Initial reports surfaced earlier this month with images of Vrabel and Russini at an exclusive resort in Sedona, Arizona, sparking speculation about the nature of their connection. These reports have now been amplified by the New York Post, which published photos from March 11, 2020, showing Vrabel and Russini kissing at a New York City bar, Tribeca Tavern, while Vrabel was the coach of the Tennessee Titans and Russini was an ESPN reporter covering the team.

An eyewitness described the pair as 'all over each other,' noting that Vrabel was wearing a ring and that they were engaged in frequent affectionate gestures in a relatively private setting, seemingly unconcerned with being recognized. This encounter occurred during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a detail that adds a layer of context to the lack of social distancing observed.

Both Vrabel and Russini are currently married – Vrabel to Jen since 1999 with two children, and Russini to Kevin Goldschmidt, whom she married in 2020, also with two children. Vrabel recently addressed the situation publicly, stating he has had 'difficult conversations with people I care about' including his family, the organization, and team members. He emphasized the importance of making good decisions both on and off the field, taking responsibility for his actions.

However, he refrained from directly addressing the specifics of the allegations or Russini’s subsequent resignation from The Athletic, where she had worked since 2023. The Athletic, owned by The New York Times, investigated the matter following the publication of the photos and Russini ultimately resigned.

The Patriots have announced that Vrabel will be absent from team duties on Saturday during the NFL Draft to undergo counseling, a decision that has raised questions given the importance of that day for the team’s draft strategy. The unfolding situation has prompted a deep dive into Russini’s past statements, including a humorous anecdote from a 2021 ESPN broadcast where she jokingly described her husband as 'average' and playfully teased him on national television.

This clip has resurfaced as fans and media outlets attempt to glean insights into her personal life. The initial photos from Arizona depicted Vrabel and Russini hugging and spending time poolside, with some eyewitnesses claiming they were alone despite initial reports suggesting they were part of a larger group. Both Vrabel and Russini initially denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the photos as misleading.

The latest revelations from the New York Post, however, paint a more intimate picture of their relationship dating back to 2020. The scandal continues to develop, raising questions about professional conduct, personal relationships, and the scrutiny faced by public figures





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