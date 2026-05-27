Mike Vrabel Returns to Patriots After Counseling, Affirms Love for Family Amid Scandal

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media for the first time since taking a counseling leave, directly speaking about his love for his wife and sons amid the scandal involving journalist Dianna Russini. Vrabel stated his family is his top priority and expressed a commitment to balancing his role with the team. This marks a notable shift in tone from his initial dismissal of the story. The controversy, fueled by published photos of encounters with Russini over several years, has put his marriage and professional conduct in the spotlight. Despite the upheaval, Vrabel is back at work and insists he is fully focused on leading the Patriots.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel publicly affirmed his commitment to his wife, Jen, and their two adult sons during a media availability on Wednesday, marking his first comments since taking a leave for family counseling .

When questioned about balancing his demanding role with his personal life-a topic thrust into the spotlight by the ongoing scandal involving journalist Dianna Russini-Vrabel stated plainly, I appreciate my family, I love Jen, I love the boys. This emotionally charged statement represents a significant shift from his previous guarded approach to the controversy. The scandal erupted in March when the New York Post published photographs of Vrabel with Russini at an adults-only luxury retreat in Arizona.

Further images followed, including one from a Manhattan bar in 2020 and a 2021 encounter on a Tennessee lake, suggesting a long-term association between the married coach and the journalist. Russini, who has denied any improper relationship, left her position at The Athletic following the revelations. For his part, Vrabel initially dismissed the story as laughable but later acknowledged during a pre-draft press conference that his actions had created a distraction for his family and team.

He admitted his previous conduct did not meet his own standards and emphasized that his priority was to provide the best version of himself to both his family and the Patriots. He subsequently stepped away on the third day of the NFL Draft to attend a counseling session, underscoring his commitment to addressing his family issues.

Vrabel and his wife, Jen, share a history spanning more than two decades, having met at Ohio State University where she played volleyball and he was a football player. Their relationship has reportedly been tested by the intense demands of his coaching and playing career, with Vrabel previously admitting to missing key moments, including the birth of their second son. The couple celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2024 with a trip to Italy, which Vrabel called his first true vacation.

Now, as he returns to work, Vrabel insists he is focused solely on the present and will be out there in full force for the Patriots organized team activities. While he sidestepped a question about taking future leaves of absence, his message was clear: he is working to balance his family and his job, with his family coming first. The situation has placed both his marriage and his professional standing under intense public scrutiny as the NFL season approaches





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