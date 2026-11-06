Mikel Arteta on England Squad Selections, Rice Form, and White Return

Mikel Arteta praises Declan Rices mental shift and Ben Whites return to the England squad, while offering insight into the national teams tactical preparations ahead of key Nations League fixtures in November.

Mikel Arteta has provided detailed commentary on the latest England national team squad, highlighting the significant presence of five Arsenal players in Thomas Tuchel's plans. The Gunners manager reflected on the high-profile return of Ben White and the continued rise of several young stars at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta's insights offer a rare glimpse into how club leadership views the form and mentality of players selected for international duty.

Rice Mentality and Tactical Versatility

Arteta has publicly hailed the desperate hunger for improvement shown by Declan Rice following the midfielder's inclusion in the latest England squad. Rice has been a standout performer for the Gunners this term, recording five Premier League assists which is the highest in the division, and scoring a Champions League goal across 14 appearances. Discussing the midfielder's recent development, Arteta highlighted the mental shift that has taken Rice to a new level in his career.

Also read Mikel Arteta provides Ezri Konsa injury update as Arsenal defender limps off during Slavia Prague victory

The Spaniard stated at a press conference that Rice possesses the mentality to go out and win football matches while adding another level to his game. He noted that they have been working heavily on making Rice much more unpredictable on the pitch. Arteta emphasized that the player is desperate to improve every part of his game, and the club needs to do that while maintaining the incredible things Rice has already achieved. He confirmed that Rice is on the right trajectory for his future development.

Arteta has been vocal about refusing to pigeonhole Rice into a single role, preferring to utilize his vast range of attributes rather than restricting his qualities. The 27-year-old has shown he can dictate play from deep, drive forward in transition, or influence the game in the final third. Arteta explained that Rice's versatility is a unique asset, noting that he can drop back, carry the ball, win duels, and produce passes by arriving in space or playing far distances.

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The Arsenal manager also pointed out Rice's ability to cross the ball left or right and his significant contributions on set pieces. He added that Rice's shooting ability from long range is something they need to use more, as the player has the capacity to execute it. Arteta concluded by confirming that they should continue to allow Rice to play freely because there is still so much to gain from his evolving skill set.

White Return and Noni Madueke Absence

One of the biggest talking points of Thomas Tuchel's selection was the high-profile return of Ben White to the England camp. This selection places significant responsibility on the five Arsenal players heading to the England camp, including Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Eberechi Eze. The presence of these players underscores the deep integration of Arsenal talent into the national team structure under Tuchel.

However, the announcement was also marked by the omission of Noni Madueke from the Three Lions squad. Despite showing flashes of brilliance for his club, the winger was omitted from the squad. Arteta, however, believes that the player will take this disappointment in his stride and use it as motivation to improve further. When asked about the selection process, Arteta remained respectful of the international manager's authority, stating that he leaves those decisions completely to Thomas Tuchel.

Arteta noted that there were many options to choose from and that the manager had to make difficult decisions. He praised Madueke's professional attitude, pointing out that the player went abroad to train during the international break. Arteta described this as characteristic of Noni's mindset, emphasizing that he wants to get better and is actively working on his development regardless of his current international status.

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November Fixtures and Nations League Stakes

England is scheduled to host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, 12 November, before traveling to face Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, 15 November. These matches are critical for the team's standing in their group. England currently sits second in Group C, making these fixtures pivotal for their tournament trajectory.

Avoiding defeat against Croatia will effectively secure England's spot in next March's Nations League quarter-finals. This context adds weight to the upcoming games, as a draw or victory would solidify their position. Tuchel's squad is scheduled to gather early next week to begin their preparations for these decisive encounters.

The upcoming matches also promise a notable narrative, as Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham prepare to write the latest chapter in English football's sibling history. The presence of both Bellinghams on the pitch or in the squad highlights the depth of talent available to Tuchel as he aims to guide England through this crucial stage of the competition.