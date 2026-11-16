Arsenal midfielder Mikel Zubimendi weighs options for January as Mikel Arteta warns of reduced minutes following new signings.

Arsenal player Mikel Zubimendi is reportedly considering a move away from the Emirates Stadium due to a significant lack of playing time this season. The 27-year-old midfielder has struggled to secure regular starts and is now evaluating his future at the club.

Transfer Speculation And Winter Exit Plans

Reports from Spain indicate that Zubimendi is looking toward a potential exit in the January transfer window. The World Cup winner is reportedly open to all options and has been linked with top European clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. Although his current contract with Arsenal runs until 2030, Spanish media suggest the north London club would entertain offers of at least £60 million for their international star.

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Zubimendi Addresses Rumors And Media Noise

Zubimendi recently spoke out about the intense speculation surrounding his future, urging caution regarding the reliability of transfer rumors. He stated that he understands the winter window brings such stories but emphasized the need for responsible journalism. The midfielder noted that he often receives overwhelming messages due to these reports and tries to filter out the noise while adapting to the professional football environment.

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Arteta Warns Of Increased Competition

The reduced playing time comes after a clear conversation with manager Mikel Arteta at the start of the campaign. Zubimendi revealed that Arteta warned him about the arrival of new signings and the resulting competition for minutes. He acknowledged that Arsenal remains one of the five best teams in Europe with fantastic players arriving in his specific position.

Player Maintains Calm And Patience

Despite the difficult situation, Zubimendi insists he remains calm and happy with how he is handling the challenge. He compared this period to the previous season where he played practically every minute, noting that such shifts in roles are a normal part of football. He credited the support of his teammates and staff for helping him navigate this unfamiliar territory with patience.