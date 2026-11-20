An inquest at Devon Coroner's Court heard that 16-year-old Mikelle Hardy-Ingham died from an overdose in June 2024 and that the coroner made a finding of suicide.

An inquest at Devon Coroner's Court has heard that Mikelle Hardy-Ingham, a 16-year-old pupil at Torquay Girls' Grammar School, took her own life at her home in Torquay, Devon, on the weekend of her parents' wedding. She died in June 2024 after taking an overdose of medication that had been prescribed to a family member. Coroner Alison Longhorn made a finding of suicide.

Mikelle had been appointed a mental health ambassador at her school. Her father, Lee Hardy-Ingham, found her in the early hours of June 16 after one of her siblings, whose room she had been sleeping in, raised the alarm. An ambulance attended the scene, but Mikelle was pronounced dead at the property.

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How Mikelle's Final Days and Overdose Unfolded

Toxicology results showed that Mikelle had more than three times the fatal amount of a prescription drug in her bloodstream. Police who examined the scene found a notebook containing a suicide note and a key to her father's medicine safe.

The court heard that Mikelle's parents married on June 13. Her mother, Tina, returned briefly from her honeymoon to check on Mikelle, and found her with a couple of people Tina did not know. When Tina asked them to leave, they initially refused. An argument between mother and daughter followed, and Mikelle ran away from home.

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Mikelle was picked up by police, and her aunt, Lesley Taylor, collected her from the station. The family appeared to reconcile after that. Her father later returned from a holiday, while her mother stayed at a family member's caravan for a time.

After Mikelle's 2021 overdose, her father began locking his medication in a safe, which he kept on top of the wardrobe in the bedroom he shared with his partner. Police found that the key to that safe was in Mikelle's possession at the scene of her death.

Family Tributes and the Pressures Mikelle Faced

Mikelle's family described her as funny, caring and loyal, with a passion for writing, music and helping others. Mr Hardy-Ingham, a father of four, said she was a talented poet, songwriter and radio DJ who hosted her own show on local station Palm FM.

Mr Hardy-Ingham said Mikelle planned to attend sixth form and then study at university in London to become a journalist. He said: 'She was passionate about people being able to talk about their mental health.'

Mikelle had attempted to take her own life in 2021 and had seen mental health professionals. She had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and an Autistic Spectrum Disorder, and was taking the antidepressant sertraline.

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The court heard that shortly before her death, a fellow student had latched onto Mikelle in her role as mental health ambassador and began following her around. As a result, she sat her exams in isolation, which left her feeling punished and unable to see her friends.

In May 2024, Mikelle was the victim of an assault. After she reported the incident to police, she began receiving threatening messages on her phone and on social media.

Coroner's Finding and Community Legacy

Coroner Alison Longhorn found that Mikelle died by suicide. Addressing the family, she said: 'Mikelle was a truly exceptional young lady.' She added that she could not imagine what the family had been going through.

Mikelle was also a published poet, a songwriter for the local band Falling Off A Horse, and a passionate writer who loved exploring big philosophical questions. Just weeks before her death, she submitted a bid to the local council for a £400 bursary to create a magazine supporting young people's mental health.

Mikelle had intended that any proceeds from the magazine would go to the mental health charity Mind. The inquest heard that her family's account of her interests and commitments presents her as a young woman who wanted to help others talk openly about mental health.