Mikey Graham Keeps Distance From Boyzone Bandmates at Farewell Shows Amid Ongoing Divorce Trauma

Boyzone star Mikey Graham reportedly avoided his bandmates during the groups final performances, struggling with trauma from his perceived separation from the band. Insiders say he went directly from dressing room to stage, while the other three members remain close. Graham also clashed with a radio host over questions about his performance backlash.

Boyzone singer Mikey Graham has reportedly kept his distance from his bandmates during the groups recent farewell performances in London, with insiders claiming he is still struggling with trauma stemming from his perceived divorce from the band.

The 53-year-old reunited with Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch for the first time in nearly seven years at Londons Emirates Stadium for the concert series titled One For The Road: Live. However, fans were left confused when the show opened with only Keating, Duffy, and Lynch on stage, with Graham nowhere to be seen.

He later appeared to sing the ballad Words and two other songs before joining the encore for Keatings 2000 solo hit Life Is A Rollercoaster. According to a source close to the group, Graham was seen going directly from his dressing room to the stage and then back again, avoiding any social interaction with his former bandmates.

The source told The Sun that Grahams so-called divorce trauma from the band is an ongoing struggle, and he finds it difficult being around the others because of the negative feelings it triggers from his past. They added that this marks the definite end of the era, as all four of them will not reform under any circumstances, pun intended. Representatives for Graham have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail.

This comes after Graham publicly criticized RTE presenter Kieran Cuddihy for questioning his daughter Sienna about the backlash surrounding her fathers performance. In a recent interview on RTE Radio 1, Cuddihy asked Sienna how she and her family had dealt with what he termed the backlash and negative reviews following the reunion show. Sienna responded calmly, expressing pride in her father, but Graham took to Twitter to voice his anger.

He wrote that Cuddihy was a stupid and cruel excuse for a talk show host who tried to insult his daughter on live radio. Graham added that Cuddihy was no kind of man for asking such a question to a young girl and threatened backlash. Graham also shared a video from the London show showing the crowd cheering, questioning the notion of backlash mentioned on Irish radio.

He accused RTE, the national Irish broadcaster, of trying to kick a guy when hes down. In response, an RTE spokesperson stated that Sienna appeared on the show The Liveline and was treated with respect and empathy. They clarified that the question was about how it felt watching the band on stage and the negative publicity Boyzone received after their reunion.

The spokesperson noted that Edward Grimes of Jedward had also appeared on the program defending the band against negative reviews. The Daily Mail has again contacted Grahams representatives for further comment. In her interview, Sienna insisted that no one knows what it took for her father to perform in the reunion shows, after he was cruelly trolled for his appearance.

When Graham eventually made his entrance during the concert, he was raised from the stage floor and remained seated for the three songs he performed before standing for the encore. Social media was flooded with questions about his involvement and looks, leading to a wave of supporters who recalled his vow to never return to the band amid struggles with depression, alcoholism, and weight issues as documented in the 2025 documentary Boyzone: No Matter What.

The documentary shed light on the internal dynamics of the group and Grahams personal battles, which have evidently not fully resolved despite the reunion. The source emphasized that the other three members are all very close, while Graham remains isolated. This latest report adds to the narrative that the band has truly ended, with no future reunions expected. The fans who attended the farewell shows expressed mixed feelings, with some enjoying the performance while others noted the tension.

Grahams appearance also sparked discussions on social media about his health and well-being, with many expressing support. The singer has yet to comment directly on the reunion experience or the reports of his detachment. His focus seems to be on defending his family from perceived attacks, as evidenced by his swift response to the radio interview. The incident has also reignited conversations about media treatment of celebrities and their families.

The Boyzone story, from their formation in the 1990s to their individual successes and struggles, has been marked by both triumphs and personal challenges. This farewell tour was meant to be a celebration, but behind the scenes, old wounds appear to remain open. As the band members go their separate ways, Grahams journey continues with the support of his fans and family, even as he navigates the complicated legacy of his time in Boyzone





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