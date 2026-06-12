Mikey Graham's Daughter Speaks Out After Boyzone Star's Emotional Performance

Boyzone star Mikey Graham's daughter Sienna has spoken about his appearance in the band's reunion concerts, insisting that 'no one knows what it took' for him to perform.

Boyzone star Mikey Graham 's daughter Sienna has spoken about his appearance in the band's reunion concerts , insisting that 'no one knows what it took' for him to perform.

Mikey made a brief appearance during the concerts, remaining seated throughout his performance, which left fans scratching their heads. His daughter Sienna has now spoken about his appearance for the first time, insisting it was a challenge for her father to even join the band on stage.

She said: 'No one will ever know the extent that it took my dad to get to this point and get onto this stage and perform to many people in that way, so as his daughter, as I can say is that I am incredibly proud of him and that is the bottom line.

' Sienna added that she is 'incredibly proud' of her dad's achievements, and even 'welled up' when she saw him perform alongside his bandmates. She had been involved in the production of the concerts, as she directed, produced and edited the visuals which were displayed across the giant screens throughout the shows at London's Emirates Stadium.

After users began to question Mikey's appearance, many Boyzone fans took to social media to defend him, saying that people who are struggling with personal battles should be treated with kindness and respect. They said: 'If you've been lucky enough not to struggle in life, then good for you, but having money or success doesn't make someone immune to personal battles...

'It's clear that Mikey has faced his own difficulties, and mocking someone when they're already down is about as low as it gets;' 'I genuinely hate bullying. None of us know whether he's reading those comments, but people who tear others down for their own amusement should think twice. Words have consequences.... Mikey's daughter Sienna has now spoken about his appearance for the first time, insisting it was a challenge for her father to even join the band on stage.

Mikey previously opened up about his battles with depression in the Boyzone documentary. The singer split from his wife Karen in 2024 after 20 years of marriage 'For someone who is already struggling, that kind of cruelty can do real harm-sometimes even life-threatening harm. If that's something you're contributing to, it's worth asking yourself what you're actually proud of.

Echoing the sentiment, fellow social media users replied: 'I'll be honest, I'm not a fan either, but all I've seen is lots of love, support and also concern for him on here, nothing negative at all. Maybe it's the algorithm on my timeline!...

'But I've only seen lovely things... I've seen many defending him mainly fans but still the amount of nasty comments still no need... Too many trolls leaving pointless comments, but also people saying he's got this, or I heard he has that...

'He is incredibly private, and said very little recently bar admitting to weight gain, comfort eating and a weightloss journey. But people still comment, do they really know? After he suggested he would not return to the stage in the Boyzone: No Matter What documentary, fans praised the star for making it to the stage, writing: 'Lovely to see him back on stage, especially after he said he wouldn't in the documentary...

'Wishing him all the best. He absolutely nailed it... Mikey was always my favourite back in the day, was sad listening to his story in the documentary. Fame isn't everything.

Lovely to see him back up there...

'Sending so much love to Mikey. Despite facing health challenges, u gave ur all at the Boyzone show, and it didn't go unnotice





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Mikey Graham Boyzone Reunion Concerts Sienna Graham Depression Bullying

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