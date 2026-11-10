Mikka Lee Anderson Accused of Plotting Hull Hotel Attack on Asylum Seekers

Mikka Lee Anderson, 24, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court over alleged plans to attack the Royal Hotel in Hull, which was housing migrants, prosecutors say.

Mikka Lee Anderson, 24, a self-declared Nazi, allegedly stockpiled petrol bombs and napalm in preparation for an attack on the Royal Hotel in Hull city centre, which was being used to house asylum seekers, Newcastle Crown Court has heard. Prosecutor Adam Birkby told the jury that Anderson wanted to kill as many migrants as possible.

On the first day of Anderson's trial, the jury heard that he denies preparing acts of terrorism and possessing articles for a terrorist purpose. The trial at Newcastle Crown Court is expected to last eight days.

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How the Alleged Plot Against the Royal Hotel Developed

Prosecutors allege that Anderson began conducting reconnaissance at the Royal Hotel in the autumn of last year. The hotel was a short walk from his home, and he decided it would make an excellent target for a terrorist attack, Mr Birkby told jurors.

Anderson allegedly hid his far-Right ideology behind a veil of normality. He lived with his partner and young child and held down a job at a Wren Kitchens factory while, according to the prosecution, he was plotting the attack.

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At his home, Anderson allegedly kept a stash of some 20 knives and a crossbow, along with camouflage clothing and a gas mask. He also had a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook, which the prosecution says helped him make Molotov cocktails, napalm and smoke bombs.

The court heard that Anderson also considered attacking Karl Turner, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, as well as sharia law courts and a local imam. The prosecution says these were additional targets he weighed alongside the hotel.

Recruitment Attempts and the Meeting That Led to Police

Anderson allegedly tried to recruit people from Hull who were willing to commit acts of terrorism, but the prosecution says many of them did not share his enthusiasm for extreme violence. Some recoiled after learning that he was a self-declared Nazi, Mr Birkby said.

In February, after making contact online, Anderson met a man who cannot be identified for legal reasons. During the meeting, he allegedly outlined his plan to attack the hotel in Hull and kill as many of the migrants housed inside as possible.

Mr Birkby said Anderson revealed during that meeting that he had a crossbow and had created a device that he would use to launch Molotov cocktails through the hotel windows. The man, who also held right-wing anti-immigration beliefs, was initially assessed by Anderson as very promising.

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Anderson's assessment of the man proved wrong, the court heard. Two days later, Anderson told police about the plans in order to prevent an imminent terrorist attack. On February 26, he was arrested as he arrived for work at the kitchen factory.

Defence Claims and Prosecution Case Against Anderson

Anderson has denied preparing acts of terrorism. In more than 10 interviews with police, he said any discussions about attacking the hotel were hypothetical, and he described himself as right-leaning while denying that he was a Nazi or a racist.

Anderson claimed that he had amassed explosives and incendiary devices at his home because of an interest in survivalism and doomsday prepping. The prosecution disputes that explanation and points to his own words in messages.

Mr Birkby said Anderson told an associate in September 2025 that he was stocking up and preparing for violence, and that Muslims were not in the country to assimilate but to take over. The prosecution also told the jury that Anderson believed Muslims were going to destroy the white population.

Closing the opening of the case, Mr Birkby told the court that Mikka Lee Anderson is a terrorist who is prepared to use serious violence against people and property to intimidate those he considers his enemies, in order to advance his extreme right-wing ideology. The trial continues.