White supremacist Mikka Lee Anderson found guilty of plotting to attack asylum seekers in Hull hotel. He stockpiled weapons and planned napalm attack before accomplice alerted police.

White supremacist Mikka Lee Anderson, aged 24, has been convicted of preparing acts of terrorism and possession of weapons for terrorist purposes by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court. The verdict confirms that Anderson plotted a violent assault on the Royal Hotel in Hull city centre, a building used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers while their claims were processed.

Anderson's scheme involved stockpiling at least 20 knives, crossbows, camouflage clothing, and a gas mask at his flat near Hull. He also researched and prepared to manufacture napalm and Molotov cocktails, aiming to set the historic hotel on fire to kill as many migrants as possible.

Also read Hull's Royal Hotel Returns to Community After Asylum Closure

The Failed Recruitment Strategy

The terrorist plot was ultimately dismantled not by law enforcement surveillance, but by the intervention of a potential accomplice. Anderson attempted to recruit a man he met on Facebook through a group called Hull Patriot Protestors, believing this individual shared his far-right ideology and would assist in the attack.

During a meeting at the back of St Stephens Shopping Centre in Hull on February 17, Anderson detailed his plan to throw petrol bombs through the hotel windows. He showed the man a knife and discussed targeting weak spots in the building while setting up diversions to distract emergency services.

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However, the man was so appalled by the murderous nature of the proposal that he reported the threat to police two days later. He told investigators that Anderson's intentions were serious and not merely rhetorical, stating he felt a duty to save innocent lives from what he perceived as an imminent threat.

Radicalization and Extremist Beliefs

During the trial, jurors were told that Anderson held deep-seated hatred for Muslims and ethnic minorities, believing that non-white people were a societal pest that needed to be eliminated. He admired Adolf Hitler and claimed that Muslims were intent on destroying the white population through a process he described as assimilation or takeover.

Evidence presented to the court included messages from Anderson's phone where he referred to Muslims as a literal bioweapon. He also engaged in reconnaissance of the Royal Hotel in October and November last year, filming the building and shouting racial slurs at the asylum seekers he observed inside.

Weapon Stockpiling and Denials

Police raided Anderson's property following his arrest in February at a Wren Kitchens factory where he worked. Investigators found a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook, which provided instructions for making explosives. Anderson denied being a racist, claiming he was merely a survivalist preparing for doomsday scenarios.

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He asserted that his collection of weapons was for hunting purposes and that his extremist views were hidden behind a veil of normality. However, the jury rejected these defenses after reviewing the extensive digital evidence and witness testimony that contradicted his claims of innocent hobbyism.

Historical Context and Property Involvement

The court also heard that Anderson had purchased land in Devon alongside two other white nationalists, intending to use it as a training ground for a race war against invaders. While Anderson later claimed the property was intended for glamping, the prosecution argued the purchase was part of a broader radicalization process.

The conviction underscores the serious nature of online recruitment for violent extremism and the critical role played by community vigilance in preventing terrorist attacks. Anderson's sentencing will be determined by the court following further legal proceedings related to his guilty pleas and convictions.