Milan Airport Chaos: Passengers Stranded Due to New EU Border Rules

Easyjet passengers faced severe disruptions at Milan's Linate airport due to lengthy border control queues caused by the implementation of new EU border regulations, leaving travelers stranded, experiencing health issues, and facing significant travel delays. The new Entry/Exit System (EES) requiring biometric checks caused hours-long waits, leading to missed flights and substantial inconveniences for passengers.

Passengers on an Easyjet flight from Milan to Manchester experienced significant disruption on Sunday, with approximately 100 travelers left stranded at Linate airport due to extensive delays at border control . The chaos was reportedly triggered by the implementation of new EU border regulations, specifically the Entry/Exit System ( EES ). The situation led to passengers enduring lengthy queues, with some suffering from the heat and even experiencing vomiting and fainting.

One passenger, Kiera, 17, recounted her experience of arriving early for her flight only to be told it had departed while she was still in the border control queue. She and her boyfriend faced a 20-hour wait for an alternative flight, incurring additional costs and a change in destination. The airline, Easyjet, attributed the issues to the EES and stated the situation was beyond their control. However, they faced criticism for the inadequate support provided to affected passengers and the compensation offered. The new EES, which requires citizens from third-party countries such as the UK to register fingerprints and have their photograph taken, was cited as the primary cause of the delays. These biometric checks, according to the airline, contributed to significantly longer processing times at border control. Another affected passenger, Adam Lomas, described his family's struggle to find alternative flights and accommodation after being unable to reach a human operator at Easyjet to discuss the situation. The airline acknowledged the delays and stated they had attempted to mitigate the impact by holding flights and offering free flight transfers to those who missed their original departure. Despite these efforts, numerous passengers were left with substantial inconveniences, including missed flights, extended travel times, and added financial burdens. The Daily Mail understands that Easyjet delayed the flight by 52 minutes to allow customers extra time but as crew reached their safety regulated operating hours the flight had to depart for Manchester. Easyjet emphasized that they had informed customers about the new system and advised them to allow extra time at airports. The airline continues to encourage border authorities to maximize the use of available flexibilities during the implementation of the EES to avoid similar delays in the future. Reports of significant delays and chaotic scenes at airports across Europe, including Lisbon and Paris, earlier in the week suggest the challenges are widespread. The experiences of stranded passengers highlight the operational difficulties and the need for better preparedness and communication during the rollout of such new border control systems. The lack of adequate support and compensation offered by the airline further exacerbated the frustration of those affected, leaving many passengers feeling abandoned and inconvenienced. The airline said it informed customers of the new system and advised them to check their travel documents, allow extra time at airports, be ready for biometric checks, and factor extra time when planning onward travel. They are also being encouraged to arrive early, clear security as soon as possible and head to the gate when called





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Easyjet Milan Airport Border Control EES Travel Delays EU Regulations Passenger Stranding

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