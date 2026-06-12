Milania Giudice Arrested for Assault; Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Legal Drama

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania has been arrested for assault following an alleged incident in New Jersey. She has not publicly addressed the charges but shared subtle messages on Instagram highlighting humility and her close bond with her mother. The arrest comes at the end of her sophomore year at the University of Tampa. The Giudice family's history of legal troubles and high-profile reality TV fame adds context to the current situation. Both parents have emphasized their amicable co-parenting relationship despite their divorce.

Teresa Giudice 's daughter Milania has broken her silence after news of her arrest for assault became public this week. Milania, who RHONJ star Giudice shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice , was accused of 'causing bodily injury' and 'simple assault' following an alleged incident in New Jersey on May 14 at 6.12pm.

She was arrested by Montville Township Police with the case filed under 'domestic violence/confidential.

' Milania was scheduled to appear in court on May 19. The outcome of the case is currently unknown. Amid the drama, Milania took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of a roadside sign reading, 'None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Be humble.

' She also shared a meme reading, 'Me and my mama so close sometimes I be forgetting I'm talking to my mama. ' The alleged incident occurred at the end of Milania's sophomore year at the University of Tampa. She has not directly addressed the arrest publicly. Teresa Giudice, 54, shares four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 54: Gia (25), Milania (22), Gabriella (21), and Audriana (16).

The family rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which documented their legal battles including a bankruptcy filing in 2009 and subsequent fraud convictions that led to prison sentences for both parents. Joe, an illegal immigrant who moved to the U.S. as an infant, faced deportation proceedings after his release. The couple separated in December 2019 and finalized their divorce in September 2020. Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas in 2022.

Both parents have spoken about their co-parenting relationship. Teresa has called Joe 'never the one' and praised current husband Luis Ruelas as 'attentive,' a quality she said her ex lacked. Joe responded that there are no hard feelings and he is happy for her. He currently resides in the Bahamas, where his daughters visit him.

The focus now turns to Milania's legal case as she navigates this personal challenge while her mother continues her public life





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Milania Giudice Teresa Giudice Joe Giudice Arrest Assault Real Housewives Domestic Violence Co-Parenting

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Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Arrested for AssaultMilania Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, was arrested for assault last month, according to The Daily Mail. She was accused of causing bodily injury and simple assault following an alleged incident in New Jersey on May 14 at 6.12pm.

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