Milania Giudice Supported by Jennifer Aydin Following Best Friend's Death

Jennifer Aydin reveals how Milania Giudice cared for Victoria Zardoya after her fatal fall. Details on Giudice's mental health journey and family support system are shared.

Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna Jennifer Aydin has provided intimate details regarding the emotional aftermath experienced by Milania Giudice. Aydin disclosed that the daughter of Teresa Giudice remained steadfast at the bedside of her deceased best friend for an extended period. This loyalty was demonstrated in the days following the tragic death of Victoria Zardoya.

The Fatal Fall at Fort Dade Ruins

Victoria Zardoya passed away on July 26 at the age of twenty. Her death occurred after she suffered a catastrophic brain injury. The injury resulted from a fall down a flight of steps. This accident took place while she was exploring the historic Fort Dade ruins. The location is situated on Egmont Key in Florida.

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An autopsy report released on November 3 confirmed the cause of death. The report stated that Zardoya died from craniocerebral trauma. This medical term is commonly referred to as traumatic brain injury. Authorities classified the manner of death as an accident. Blood tests conducted during the investigation showed positive results for ketamine.

Aydin Describes Hospital Vigil and Organ Donation

Aydin, who is forty-nine years old, explained the difficult situation Milania faced in the hospital. She stated that Milania did not leave her best friend's side for days. The vigil lasted for at least five days or more. A source confirmed that Milania was present around the clock during this time.

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The extended stay was due to the logistics of organ donation. Zardoya was registered as an organ donor. This status required a waiting period for medical teams to retrieve organs. Milania remained in the hospital bed until the retrieval process was completed.

Teresa Giudice traveled to Tampa to provide support during this ordeal. She offered assistance to both Milania and Victoria Zardoya's family. Aydin noted that this is a heavy burden for any young adult. The situation required immense emotional resilience from the twenty-year-old Giudice.

Mental Health Struggles and Family Support

Following the tragedy, Milania Giudice experienced significant mental health challenges. She was hospitalized in September under Florida's Baker Act. This legal procedure was utilized due to suicidal thoughts she expressed. She later broke her silence on October 12 via Instagram. She disclosed her struggles with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD.

Aydin expressed surprise at the severity of these internal battles. She described Milania as a typical teenage girl who enjoys hair and makeup. Milania also creates fun TikToks and maintains a close bond with Aydin's daughter, Gabby. The social media star is nineteen years old and shares a strong friendship with Giudice.

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Teresa Giudice prioritized her daughter's well-being above public engagements. She skipped the wedding vow renewal of her best friend Dolores Catania. The event for Frankie Catania Jr. took place on October 30 in New Jersey. Catania explained on her podcast that Teresa spent extensive time with Milania.

Recent Activities and Ongoing Recovery

Despite the trauma, Milania Giudice has shown signs of recovery. She attended a Sunday family dinner at Aydin's residence in Paramus, New Jersey. The gathering occurred on November 1. Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas were also present. Aydin described the evening as low-key, relaxed, and fun.

Aydin stated that Milania is doing great and living day by day. The mother-daughter duo often seeks privacy to process their grief. They requested respect for their space during this healing period. Aydin emphasized that Teresa will drop everything to support her children. Family remains the central focus for the Giudice household.