Analysis reveals 100,000 women annually face funding cuts under Labour's plan to boost youth apprenticeships, impacting care and nursing sectors significantly.

The proposed restructuring of the United Kingdom apprenticeship funding framework places a disproportionate burden on female workers, with new analysis indicating that approximately 100,000 women per year would lose financial support for training. This estimate stems from a report authored by former Labour minister Alan Milburn, who has advised Prime Minister Andy Burnham to shift government resources heavily toward younger individuals entering the workforce.

Alan Milburn Proposes Funding Reallocation

Alan Milburn's review urges the administration to make apprenticeships the primary focus of national education and skills policy by rebalancing fiscal priorities. The core mechanism of this proposal involves reducing government funding for apprenticeship programs by 25 percent for individuals aged 25 and older. The savings generated from this reduction would be redirected to increase financial support for young people under the age of 25. Furthermore, Milburn has suggested that the Prime Minister should consider even more aggressive measures, potentially cutting contributions for older apprentices by 50 percent by the 2031-32 fiscal period to maximize youth employment opportunities.

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Reform UK Analysis Highlights Gender Disparity

Reform UK conducted a detailed examination of Department for Education statistics to assess the human impact of these proposed fiscal changes. The data reveals that women constitute the majority of adult apprentices, with six in ten apprentices aged 25 and over being female. In the 2024-25 academic year, 108,840 women in this age group began apprenticeships compared to 72,430 men. Most of these female participants were 35 years old or older, a demographic that would be directly affected by the proposed 25 percent funding cut. The analysis underscores that 59 percent of all female apprentices are over 25, contrasting with 43 percent of male apprentices, while the under-25 group benefiting most from the shift is 55 percent male.

Suella Braverman Criticizes Policy Impact on Women

Former Law Officer Suella Braverman publicly criticized the potential consequences of the plan, arguing that boosting opportunities for younger generations should not come at the expense of older workers. Braverman stated that there is no point in providing younger people with an apprenticeship boost if it disadvantages people slightly older, particularly women. She warned that the Prime Minister risks creating a new cliff-edge where a vulnerable demographic falls through another crack. Braverman advocated for an alternative approach that involves reducing benefits for those choosing not to work and lowering the cost of employment across the board to boost apprenticeships for everyone equally.

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Care and Health Sectors Face Recruitment Challenges

The sectors most likely to suffer from these cuts are care, health, and education, industries that have recently struggled to recruit skilled staff and have increasingly relied on immigration to fill vacancies. Official figures indicate that over-25s comprise 86 percent of nurse degree apprentices, 82 percent of lead adult care worker apprentices, and 75 percent of nursing associate apprentices. Up to 88 percent of apprentices enrolled in these specific programs are women. The Department for Work and Pensions maintains that the recommendations in Alan Milburn's report are still under consideration and have not yet been adopted as official Government policy, though ministers have signaled support for many of the suggestions and plan to release a full response in the coming weeks.

Andy Burnham Defends Strategic Priority Shift

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed that he instructed his Cabinet to reprioritize their budgets for the 2027-28 fiscal year to fund Milburn's proposals. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Burnham reflected on political trends, noting that Parliament has historically targeted young people for cuts while assuming older individuals will continue to vote. He argued that this mentality has contributed to the current economic position and emphasized his request for government departments to prioritize support for young people in the coming year. A Government spokesperson described Milburn's report as setting out concrete recommendations to pivot the apprenticeship program strongly toward youth, aiming to reverse the 40 percent decline in youth apprenticeship starts that has been observed.