The Milburn Report proposes replacing benefits for under-25s with a new allowance, cutting employer National Insurance, and subsidizing youth hiring to boost employment.

The interim Milburn Report into Young People and Work delivers a comprehensive blueprint for restructuring how the United Kingdom supports its under-25 demographic, placing immediate and intense political pressure on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to implement sweeping changes. The proposed framework aims to shift the nation away from passive welfare dependency by mandating active participation in the labor market, educational improvement, and mental health intervention. This strategic pivot seeks to address systemic barriers to youth employment while simultaneously overhauling the tax structures that burden employers of young workers.

Benefit Restructuring and New Youth Allowance

The most contentious proposal within the document suggests that young people should no longer have access to the primary sickness and disability benefits currently available to adults. Instead of claiming the Personal Independence Payment or the health element of Universal Credit, individuals under the age of twenty-five would be transitioned into a newly created Youth Allowance system. This structural change represents a fundamental shake-up of the existing welfare architecture, designed to align financial support more closely with employment outcomes rather than providing unconditional aid.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Proposes Subsidies to Reduce NEET Rates

Former health secretary Alan Milburn has explicitly stated his opposition to implementing crude cuts to benefits, framing the proposal as a necessary evolution of the safety net rather than a reduction in social support. Despite this clarification, the recommendation is expected to trigger significant rebellion among Labour MPs on the government backbenches. Several legislators are likely to view the withdrawal of traditional support mechanisms for vulnerable young adults as politically untenable, potentially complicating the government's ability to pass the legislation smoothly.

National Insurance Reductions and Employer Incentives

To stimulate hiring, the report outlines a five-year strategy to gradually lower the amount of National Insurance paid by firms for young staff members. The policy specifically targets workers aged twenty-one to twenty-four, with initial adjustments beginning in sectors such as shops and pubs where youth employment is prevalent. By reducing the tax burden on employers, the government aims to make hiring young people a more financially attractive proposition for businesses across the retail and hospitality industries.

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Furthermore, the threshold at which companies begin paying this tax for this specific age group will be doubled from £5,000 to £10,000. This adjustment allows small businesses to hire more young employees before incurring additional National Insurance costs, thereby lowering the financial risk associated with bringing inexperienced workers into the workforce. The phased approach ensures that the economic impact on businesses is managed over time while providing a clear incentive for long-term recruitment of younger staff members.

Guaranteed Opportunities and Wage Subsidies

Central to the report is the introduction of an opportunity guarantee that places a legal duty on the government to ensure under-25s receive a chance at work, training, or employment support. Young people who are neither employed nor in education will face benefit sanctions if they reject assistance from a new Youth Opportunity Service. This service would provide a personalized plan assigned to a named adviser, ensuring that each individual receives tailored guidance to transition into the labor market.

Mr. Milburn proposes that taxpayers fund direct subsidies to companies that agree to take on young workers, with the state potentially paying businesses up to £7,000 for every under-25 employee hired. This wage subsidy model is calculated to be cheaper for the state than maintaining individuals on long-term benefits. By subsidizing wages, the government seeks to bridge the gap between employer costs and employee productivity, encouraging businesses to invest in the skills of younger workers.

Educational Reforms and Mental Health Interventions

Schools will be measured on the job outcomes of their pupils rather than solely on exam results, prompting a shift in educational priorities toward employability. New numeracy, writing, and speaking tests will be introduced for thirteen-year-olds to identify students requiring extra support early in their academic journey. Additionally, the target for reception-age children to be ready for primary school will increase from 75 percent to 90 percent, with readiness defined by practical skills such as using cutlery and being toilet trained.

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In the health sector, the report mandates immediate support for young people suffering from mental health problems, moving away from the current system of long waits. Individuals with mild ADHD, anxiety, or depression will be able to access counseling services or online support without first obtaining a formal diagnosis. A maximum waiting time for access to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services will be established for those under eighteen, ensuring timely intervention for the most vulnerable demographics.