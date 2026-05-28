Milburn Warns of Lost Generation Without Welfare Reform

Former Labour minister Alan Milburn warns that youth unemployment could reach 1.25 million Neets by 2030 if welfare reforms are not implemented urgently.

Alan Milburn , a former Labour cabinet minister, is set to deliver a stark warning that the party must reform welfare or risk condemning a generation of young people to long-term unemployment.

In his long-awaited report, Milburn highlights that without urgent action, the number of young people not in education, employment, or training, known as Neets, could surge by a quarter to 1.25 million by the end of the decade. This crisis, he argues, is already worse in Britain than in countries like Greece, France, and Spain. The report calls for sweeping reforms to welfare, education, and health systems to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

Milburn will caution that piecemeal schemes layered on a broken system are doomed to fail. However, he stops short of urging the government to reverse policies that employers claim hinder youth employment, such as the workers rights charter and minimum wage increases. Detailed proposals are expected in the autumn. The report paints a grim picture of a welfare state that was once a safety net but now exacerbates inactivity.

It notes a surge in mental health diagnoses among young people, including anxiety, depression, and autism, which lock them out of the job market. Simultaneously, a decline in entry-level jobs makes it harder to gain a foothold. Milburn will state that six in ten Neets have never had a job, compared to four in ten twenty years ago, and warns that detachment is becoming permanent. He says, We are at risk of a lost generation.

The Conservatives have blamed Labour policies, such as the increase in National Insurance, for making youth employment more expensive. Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately criticized Labour for trapping young people on welfare and capping apprenticeship funding. Ryan Wain of the Tony Blair Institute supports Milburn, calling the situation a moral crisis and urging wholesale reform to make it cheaper for businesses to hire young people.

He proposes an emergency brake on welfare by offering in-kind support instead of cash payments for conditions that do not limit work ability. Polling for the report shows that 84% of Neets want a job or training, yet starter jobs are dwindling. Vacancies in hospitality have halved in four years, Saturday jobs are in freefall, and apprenticeship starts have fallen by 35% over the past decade. Marks & Spencer boss Stuart Machin described the findings as shocking but not surprising.

The report underscores the need for a comprehensive strategy to reconnect young people with the labor market. Milburn emphasizes that without fundamental changes, the economic crisis will deepen into a social catastrophe. The full recommendations are deferred to autumn, but the urgency is clear: Britain must act now to prevent a lost generation from being permanently sidelined





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