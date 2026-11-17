Former minister Alan Milburn warns 1.27m youth may be NEET without radical reform, proposing £500m investment and NI cuts to protect jobs and education outcomes.

Former minister Alan Milburn has released a stark warning regarding the future of the UK labor market, urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to approve a comprehensive public sector reset to combat rising youth unemployment. The 278-page report outlines a plan that requires an immediate £500 million investment by next year, a sum described as a necessary down payment for long-term structural change. Despite the heavy initial costs, the analysis indicates that net savings of only £200 million will not be realized until the fiscal years of 2036 and 2037.

Financial Costs and NEET Projections

Alan Milburn argues that without these radical reforms, the number of young people classified as Not in Employment, Education, or Training could surge to 1.27 million within five years. Currently, 13 percent of the demographic aged 16 to 24 is in this category, equating to 981,000 individuals across the United Kingdom. The report projects that even with the proposed interventions, the rate would only be halved to 6.8 percent by 2036, falling short of the ultimate goal of achieving Neet Zero.

Also read Key points in the Milburn review as ministers urged to tackle youth unemployment crisis

Critics have quickly responded to the financial logic of the proposal. Robert Jenrick, the Treasury spokesman for the Reform party, highlighted on X that the projected £200 million savings are negligible, comparing them to merely five hours of current welfare spending. Jenrick mocked the return on investment, noting that the time required to generate such savings is comparable to the download time for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

Impact of Labour Policies on Hiring

The review places significant blame on recent government policies, citing a 4.3 percent drop in youth employment rates between December 2022 and the end of last year. This decline represents 330,000 young people who have lost their footing on the career ladder. The report specifically targets increases to the minimum wage, National Insurance hikes for employers, and new protections under the Employment Rights Act introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

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Wage costs for employees aged 18 to 20 have skyrocketed by 65 percent over the past five years, while National Insurance thresholds have fallen, adding an estimated £800 annually to the cost of employing a full-time worker. Milburn explicitly states that there is nothing progressive about pricing young people out of the workforce through these cumulative fiscal measures. The report urges caution regarding the manifesto pledge to align the minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds with the National Living Wage, suggesting the Low Pay Commission should prioritize employment protection over wage convergence.

Proposed Reforms and Education Strategy

Instead of reversing Rachel Reeves' changes entirely, the plan proposes a five-year glide path to lower National Insurance costs for workers aged 21 to 24. Milburn suggests doubling the NI threshold for retailers and hospitality bosses from £5,000 to £10,000 when fiscal conditions allow. This adjustment aims to preserve Saturday jobs by ensuring a young shop worker doing 15 hours a week does not trigger additional employer taxes. Additionally, the review calls for the introduction of a Youth Opportunity Test to assess how new regulations impact the next generation.

Educational outcomes are also central to the strategy, with the report citing persistent absences that remain two-thirds higher than pre-pandemic levels. To address the digital disconnect, the proposal includes a statutory diagnostic check for writing and numeracy in Key Stage 3. Schools would be measured on their ability to prepare pupils for work, with a new performance metric tracking post-school destinations to be implemented by 2028. The goal is to increase the proportion of reception age pupils ready for school from 75 percent to 90 percent.

Health Interventions and Apprenticeship Targets

Health issues are identified as a major barrier to employment, with more than half of Neet individuals reporting a health condition. Disability rates have more than doubled over the last 15 years, exacerbated by loneliness and the impact of social media. The report recommends immediate access to support through a new NHS digital front door and the expansion of family hubs to provide early intervention for toddlers and parents.

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To further integrate young people into the economy, the plan calls for a near-doubling of apprenticeships from 172,000 last year to 270,000 within a decade. Milburn, launching the report at Google's London offices, also criticized the previous attempt to cut sickness benefits as a fiscal grab rather than a genuine reform. The overarching message is that protecting youth employment requires a multi-billion pound investment and a systemic overhaul of how the government interacts with young citizens.