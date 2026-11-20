Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morand are set to marry on November 21 in Southern California. Details on the venue, the $150,000 ring, and the couple's five-year relationship.

Miley Cyrus is officially preparing to marry her long-time partner, Maxx Morand, with the wedding ceremony scheduled for the weekend of November 21. The couple has been together for nearly five years, having first been spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in December 2021. Their relationship, which began on a blind date in 2023, has now reached the next major milestone with plans for a Southern California celebration.

The Wedding Details and Venue Location

Reports confirm that the nuptials will take place in Southern California during the final days of November. While the specific venue remains under wraps to protect the privacy of the couple, the location in the West Coast state has been established as the setting for the event. Miley and Maxx have kept many specifics of the ceremony private, focusing on maintaining a low profile despite the high-profile nature of the bride.

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The $150,000 Engagement Ring Revealed

A central focus of recent public attention has been the engagement ring Miley Cyrus received from Maxx Morand. The couple officially confirmed their engagement in December 2025, marking a formal commitment after years of dating. The ring features a prominent diamond set in a thick gold band, valued at approximately $150,000.

The jewelry was first publicly spotted during photos shared on Miley's Instagram account. These images circulated during her 33rd birthday celebrations, which occurred on November 23, 2025. The detailed shots highlighted the substantial size and quality of the stone, solidifying the public's awareness of the proposal.

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Maxx Morand Career and Musical Connection

Maxx Morand is not just a romantic partner but also a fellow musician in the industry. He works as a drummer and songwriter for the band Liily. His musical background has brought him and Miley closer together, leading to professional collaborations as well.

Recently, Maxx joined Miley onstage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of their song Let's Get Married. This track is featured on her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades. The stage appearance demonstrated their personal and artistic synergy ahead of their upcoming wedding.

The Relationship History and Timeline

The path to the altar for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morand has been a journey of nearly five years. Miley revealed that the couple first met on a blind date. She noted in an interview that the date was blind for her but not for him, adding that she reasoned the worst outcome would simply be leaving the situation.

This current engagement marks a significant chapter in Miley's personal life, following her previous marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Liam and Miley first began dating in 2010, leading to a wedding in 2018 where she wore a custom ivory silk satin Cocotte gown by Vivienne Westwood. The couple separated in August 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January 2022 after less than a year of marriage.

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Miley's Perspective on Growth and Future

Since the engagement was confirmed in December 2025, Miley has been open about what this new chapter means to her. She described her relationship with Maxx as being about starting again. She emphasized the consciousness of a more grown and adult person regarding what she wants this time around in a partnership.

As the date of November 21 approaches, fans and media are anticipating the ceremony. The combination of their long history, professional musical connection, and the significant engagement symbol points to a deeply considered union. All details regarding the guest list and exact location remain exclusive to the couple and their immediate family.