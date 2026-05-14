Miley Cyrus Breaks Fashion Norms at Christian Dior Cruise 2027 Event in Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus chose a casual double denim ensemble for the Dior Cruise 2027 show, standing out among high-glamour stars like Anya Taylor-Joy and Sabrina Carpenter.

The prestigious Christian Dior Cruise 2027 runway presentation recently took place in the heart of Los Angeles, California, transforming the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA into a hub of high-fashion elegance and celebrity magnetism.

Among the glittering array of attendees, pop icon Miley Cyrus made a bold and unexpected fashion statement that has since sparked widespread conversation across social media and fashion circles. While most guests adhered to the traditional glamour associated with the French fashion house, the 33-year-old singer opted for a surprisingly understated aesthetic. She arrived sporting a look known as a Texas tuxedo, consisting of a double denim ensemble carefully curated by her stylist, Bradley Kenneth.

Cyrus wore a light-blue chambray shirt, which she left partially unbuttoned to add a touch of effortless rebellion to her appearance. To ground the casual vibe of the denim, she paired the outfit with sophisticated black heels, oversized sunglasses that added an air of mystery, and a sleek black purse.

The meticulous effort behind her seemingly casual look was evident in the work of her beauty team; hairstylist Cervando Maldonado worked to perfect her signature blonde mane, while makeup artist Janice Daoud applied a full contour to her complexion, ensuring the singer looked camera-ready despite the relaxed nature of her clothing. In stark contrast to the casual nature of Cyrus's attire, other stars of the evening embraced the full opulence of the Dior brand.

Anya Taylor-Joy, serving as a global brand ambassador for Dior, epitomized the essence of the label's timeless sophistication. Dressed in a stunning black halter top featuring intricate bow detailing and a matching new look skirt, Taylor-Joy exuded classic elegance. Her footwear choice, a pair of peep-toe cha-cha heels, completed a look selected by stylist Ryan Hastings.

Her platinum-blonde hair was styled down by Gregory Russell, and makeup artist Georgie Eisdell focused on accentuating her distinctive wide-set eyes, creating a look that was both ethereal and commanding. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Malcolm McRae, the frontman of the band More, with whom she has shared a romantic bond since 2021. Adding to the evening's eclectic fashion mix was Sabrina Carpenter, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday.

While Carpenter is known for her skin-tight Dior choices at events like the Met Gala, for this occasion, she selected a roomier yellow flapper-style frock. This daring choice, curated by stylist Jared Ellner, featured a sheer turtleneck design that left her white lacy undergarments visible, blending vintage flapper vibes with a modern, provocative edge. Her partial updo was crafted by hairstylist Evanie Frausto, and her complexion was flawlessly contoured by makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez.

The event also saw a diverse range of other A-list celebrities who added their own unique flair to the brown carpet. Jeff Goldblum, the 73-year-old Oscar nominee and star of Wicked: For Good, also embraced the double denim trend, though his interpretation differed from that of Cyrus. Goldblum wore a chambray shirt in a significantly darker shade than his accompanying jeans, maintaining his reputation as a fashion risk-taker.

He was seen sharing a lighthearted moment, performing a little dance with his wife, retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast Emilie Livingston Goldblum. The gathering also facilitated a reunion between Goldblum and his former castmate Bill Pullman, whose son Lewis is currently in a high-profile relationship with Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Beyond the fashion festivities, the spotlight remains firmly on Miley Cyrus as she prepares for one of the most significant milestones of her professional career.

The singer is scheduled to be honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22 at 11:30 am PT. The ceremony, located at 7011 Hollywood Blvd, will mark her induction as the 2,845th recipient of this prestigious honor. In a testament to her industry respect, both Anya Taylor-Joy and the legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace are expected to deliver speeches honoring the Dream As One singer, cementing her status as a multifaceted global superstar





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