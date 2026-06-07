Miley Cyrus: From Disney Star to Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Career in Transition

Miley Cyrus received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reflecting on her journey from child star to adult performer. Despite recent career challenges, she considers it a moment to reset.

Miley Cyrus received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony that felt more like a memorial service than a celebration of ongoing success.

The 33-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame as the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, was honored for her contributions to entertainment. Her mother Tish Cyrus attended, but her father Billy Ray Cyrus was absent due to a long-standing family estrangement. In her acceptance speech, Cyrus quoted her father's saying that a skyscraper starts with a jackhammer, adding that the star represents an accumulation of devotion.

Her friend Anya Taylor-Joy praised her for outrunning expectations and rewriting rules, even setting them on fire in a teddy bear costume. Cyrus herself spoke about leaving behind something that awakens raw, imperfect, sexy, glamorous, and joyful emotions. The past-tense language used by speakers left many wondering if Cyrus is stepping away from music. A source told Daily Mail that she is at a career crossroads, considering options like returning to acting.

The source emphasized that Cyrus sees it as a reset, not a crisis, and looks to her father Billy Ray Cyrus and Dolly Parton as examples of longevity and reinvention. Cyrus's career has been marked by controversial reinventions after her wholesome Disney days. From appearing naked on a wrecking ball in her music video to twerking with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs, she cultivated a raunchy sex kitten image that worked commercially for years.

However, after two decades in the spotlight, that act has grown tired. While she scored hits like Party in the USA, Wrecking Ball, and Flowers, her ninth studio album last year was a major flop, leaving her at a pivotal moment. The ceremony highlighted the duality of her career: a star whose light may be dimming but who still has the potential to reinvent herself yet again.

As she evaluates her next steps, Cyrus remains a symbol of ambition and resilience, even if her recent work hasn't connected as she hoped. The Hollywood Walk of Fame star is a testament to her legacy, but the question remains whether she can recapture the magic that made her a household name. Her journey from child star to adult artist has been fraught with challenges, but her ability to adapt has kept her relevant.

Whether she chooses to focus on acting, music, or something else entirely, Cyrus has proven that she is not one to be counted out easily. The Walk of Fame ceremony may have felt like an endpoint, but for Cyrus, it could be just another beginning in a career defined by constant change





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