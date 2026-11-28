Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wed on November 21, 2026, in Palm Springs, marking a new chapter five years after they were first introduced on a blind date.

Singer Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in a private ceremony held on November 21, 2026. The union took place in Palm Springs, California, drawing attention from fans who have followed the couple since their initial introduction five years prior.

The wedding ceremony was intimate and exclusive, hosted at a historic property in the resort city. Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando exchanged vows at the former estate of entertainment icon Frank Sinatra, adding a layer of Hollywood history to the modern celebration.

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The couple first connected on a blind date five years before the wedding date of November 21, 2026. That initial meeting laid the foundation for a relationship that eventually led to this significant life milestone for the "Wrecking Ball" singer and her new spouse.

Celebrity Wedding Timeline and History

While some sources reference other celebrity marriages, the primary focus remains on the specific details of this Palm Springs event. Miley Cyrus is a globally recognized artist, and her marriage to Maxx Morando represents a personal chapter separate from her professional achievements in music and acting.

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The choice of venue highlights the couple's appreciation for iconic locations. Frank Sinatra's former Palm Beach estate served as the backdrop for this union, providing a unique and elegant setting for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando to begin their married life.

Impact on Public Interest and Media

The wedding has generated immediate interest among entertainment news outlets and social media followers. Details regarding the private nature of the event and the specific date have become key points of discussion in digital media circles following the announcement.

As news of the marriage spreads, the connection to Frank Sinatra's legacy adds a historical dimension to the story. Fans are noting the significance of the location while celebrating the personal milestone achieved by Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando on this specific day in November 2026.

Future Steps and Public Appearances

Following the ceremony, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are expected to make public appearances as a married couple. The couple may share updates on their life together as they navigate their relationship post-wedding, keeping the public engaged with their ongoing story.

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The event stands as a distinct moment in recent celebrity culture, highlighting the intersection of personal relationships and high-profile venues. Miley Cyrus continues to be a central figure in entertainment, and this marriage marks a new phase in her personal timeline.