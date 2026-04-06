Miliband Faces 'Betrayal' Threat Over Potential North Sea Oil U-Turn

Ed Miliband is reportedly preparing to criticize the government if it changes its policy on North Sea oil and gas exploration. This comes amid pressure to increase domestic fossil fuel production due to the Iran war and high energy prices, forcing a delicate balancing act.

Ed Miliband , the Energy Secretary, is reportedly bracing for a potential government U-turn on North Sea oil and gas exploration, with sources claiming he's prepared to accuse the government of 'betrayal'. This development comes amidst mounting pressure for the government to reassess its stance on the UK's untapped fossil fuel reserves.

Miliband has previously implemented a ban on new North Sea exploration as part of his Net Zero agenda, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources. However, the ongoing Iran war and soaring energy prices have significantly increased the pressure on the government to reconsider its position. A growing faction within the Labour Party, including several MPs, are advocating for a relaxation of the ban, arguing for the necessity of exploiting existing domestic resources to ensure energy security and potentially alleviate the burden of high energy costs on consumers. Furthermore, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is also reportedly in favor of boosting North Sea production, adding another layer of complexity to the situation and highlighting the internal divisions within the Labour Party. The discussions surrounding the Jackdaw gas field, located off the coast of Aberdeen, further complicate the situation. While there were reports suggesting a potential approval for the project, Miliband's department dismissed such speculation as inaccurate, maintaining that no decisions had been reached. However, recent reports indicate that the government might be leaning towards a compromise, allowing for some fresh exploration of untapped fields. A source within the government, supportive of increased resource exploitation in the North Sea, suggested that the ultimate decision would likely be a compromise, perhaps arriving too late to garner the desired political credit. The source indicated that Miliband is actively mobilizing his supporters to resist any changes to the policy, preparing to denounce any shift in policy direction. This internal struggle underscores the deep-seated ideological differences within the party regarding climate change and energy policy. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has openly expressed support for drilling at both the Jackdaw site and the Rosebank oil field. Chancellor Reeves has also stated that she would welcome drilling at the same sites, citing the benefits of job creation and increased tax revenues as compelling reasons to support the initiative. These diverging views within the Labour Party highlight the complexities of navigating the energy transition and balancing environmental goals with economic realities and the current energy crisis. Henry Tufnell, the Labour MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, has been leading a campaign by the backbenchers to push the government to issue new North Sea licenses, making the case that drilling is crucial for the nation's energy security and overall economic well-being. The SNP, Tony Blair's think tank, and the Labour-backing GMB union have voiced their support for this move as well. However, this position is opposed by a significant faction of the party, with one Labour MP telling The i Paper that more than 50 environmentally-minded backbenchers will strongly resist any shift away from the party's oil and gas stance. They are reminding the leadership of the reasons why drilling for oil and gas will lead them to difficult situation. This reveals the ideological tension between various factions of the party, with environmental considerations being placed above economic ones. Green industrialist Dale Vince, a major Labour donor, expressed his opposition to any further North Sea exploration, emphasizing his belief that such a move would be detrimental. A government spokesperson reinforced the argument that issuing new licenses for exploration would not necessarily enhance energy security or reduce energy bills. The price of oil and gas is determined by international markets, making the UK a price taker. The spokesperson suggested that transitioning away from fossil fuels represents the most effective means to mitigate price fluctuations and achieve energy independence. The situation illustrates the difficult balancing act between short-term economic needs and long-term climate goals that the government is facing. The potential U-turn reveals the complex pressures impacting policy decisions and underscores the need to create a compromise that addresses the pressing needs of the moment while staying committed to longer-term goals





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ed Miliband North Sea Oil And Gas Energy Policy Labour Party Net Zero Energy Prices Fossil Fuels

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Cat Photo, Sparks Accessory AccusationsKylie Jenner is facing criticism after posting photos of her pet cat, with many fans accusing her of treating the feline as a fashion accessory. The controversy comes after Jenner shared racy promotional images for her latest Kylie Cosmetics launch and amid news about her lavish Hidden Hills mansion being put on the market.

Read more »

Public Calls on Labour to Reconsider North Sea Drilling Amid Soaring Energy PricesA new poll shows that the public is urging Labour to reconsider its ban on North Sea oil and gas drilling, due to the rise in energy costs. The situation has intensified since Iran began a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and is now creating a growing divide within the Cabinet regarding energy policy. The Tories, Reform UK and the Greens are now in an unprecedented three-way split.

Read more »

Starmer warned by Labour MPs over 'drill, baby, drill' in North SeaSplits within Labour on energy policy are deepening, with environmentally-minded MPs threatening pushback against new North Sea oil projects

Read more »

Labour MPs Demand Action on North Sea Drilling Amidst Energy Crisis and Net Zero DebateA growing number of Labour MPs are calling on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to reconsider the Net Zero agenda and allow for increased exploration in the North Sea to tackle the rising cost of living and energy bills. This push is fueled by public pressure and concerns about energy security amidst the Middle East crisis and global price fluctuations. Internal disagreements are surfacing, with some Labour figures supporting the move while others strongly object. The situation highlights the challenges of balancing climate goals with immediate economic needs.

Read more »

Labour Party Faces Backbench Revolt Over North Sea Energy PolicyA growing number of Labour MPs are calling on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to soften the Net Zero agenda and allow fresh exploration of North Sea oil and gas to tackle the cost of living. This comes amid rising energy prices and public pressure.

Read more »

Miliband Faces Internal Battle Over North Sea Oil and Gas U-TurnThe Energy Secretary is reportedly preparing to strongly oppose a potential government U-turn on North Sea oil and gas exploration. This comes as pressure mounts due to rising energy prices and internal divisions within the Labour Party, with some MPs and the Chancellor favoring a more lenient approach. The issue highlights conflicting priorities within the government and the potential impact of energy policy on climate goals and economic stability.

Read more »