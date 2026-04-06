Miliband Faces Internal Battle Over North Sea Oil and Gas U-Turn

The Energy Secretary is reportedly preparing to strongly oppose a potential government U-turn on North Sea oil and gas exploration. This comes as pressure mounts due to rising energy prices and internal divisions within the Labour Party, with some MPs and the Chancellor favoring a more lenient approach. The issue highlights conflicting priorities within the government and the potential impact of energy policy on climate goals and economic stability.

Ed Miliband , the Energy Secretary, is reportedly bracing himself to express strong disapproval, potentially even accusing the government of betrayal, should there be a shift in policy regarding North Sea oil and gas exploration. This comes amidst growing pressure to reconsider the current ban on new exploration, a ban implemented as part of the government's pursuit of its Net Zero agenda.

The backdrop for this internal debate is the escalating conflict in Iran and the consequent surge in global energy prices, factors that are intensifying calls for a reevaluation of the UK's approach to its untapped fossil fuel reserves. A growing chorus of voices within the Labour Party, including several Members of Parliament, are advocating for a loosening of restrictions and the allowance of new drilling operations. Furthermore, it has been suggested that Chancellor Rachel Reeves is also in favor of bolstering North Sea production, indicating a potential divergence in views within the government on this crucial issue. The situation is further complicated by the reported consideration of approving a project at Jackdaw, a significant gas field situated off the coast of Aberdeen. While Miliband's department initially dismissed speculation about any change of stance as inaccurate, insisting that no firm decisions had yet been made, recent reports suggest the government may be heading toward a compromise position. This compromise could involve allowing for fresh exploration in previously untapped fields, setting the stage for a potential clash within the party. A source, supportive of increased exploitation of the UK's North Sea resources, has commented on the situation, suggesting that any compromise reached might be implemented too late to garner the desired political credit. The source added that while the government might eventually agree to a compromise position, it would be met by harsh criticism from the Energy Secretary, who is preparing to criticize the move as a betrayal of their prior stance on energy. The source suggested that Miliband is building support to strongly oppose any policy reversal. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is supporting drilling at the Jackdaw site. The Chancellor also said she would be very happy to support drilling at Jackdaw and Rosebank, due to the positive impact on jobs and tax revenue. Labour MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, Henry Tufnell, is leading a campaign for the Government to issue new North Sea licences. He said drilling was vital for our own domestic energy security and is good for the economy with increased tax receipts and jobs. The SNP, Tony Blair's think tank and the Labour-backing GMB union have also voiced support. However, not everyone within the Labour Party is on board with the potential shift in policy. One Labour MP stated that there are over fifty environmentally-minded backbenchers who will vehemently oppose any softening of the party's stance on oil and gas. They emphasized that these backbenchers, comprising a significant portion of the parliamentary party, are poised to challenge the leadership's decisions, reminding them of the potential pitfalls of allowing further drilling for oil and gas. A prominent Green industrialist and one of Labour's major donors, Dale Vince, has voiced his disapproval of any fresh exploration in the North Sea, highlighting the conflicting views within the party and the potential impact of such decisions on the party’s standing. A Government spokesperson said: Issuing new licences to explore new fields cannot give us energy security and will not take a penny off bills. Regardless of where it comes from, oil and gas is sold on international markets, which set the price for British billpayers - making us a price taker. The only way to truly protect ourselves from these price spikes is to get off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets





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Ed Miliband North Sea Oil And Gas Net Zero Energy Prices Labour Party Drilling Rachel Reeves Energy Policy

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