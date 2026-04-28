Millie Bobby Brown's Nails Spark Anachronism Debate in 'Enola Holmes 3' Teaser

Fans noticed a modern manicure on Millie Bobby Brown in the 'Enola Holmes 3' teaser, leading to humorous online reactions and a discussion about historical accuracy in period dramas.

Millie Bobby Brown , star of the Netflix period franchise Enola Holmes, has become the subject of online amusement following the release of a teaser for the third film.

Fans eagerly anticipated the preview ahead of the movie's July 1st release, but keen-eyed viewers quickly noticed a historical inaccuracy: Millie's noticeably modern, polished nails, appearing to be acrylic extensions. Despite being a subtle nude shade, the length, shape, and sheen of the nails were deemed anachronistic for the 1885 setting. The observation sparked a flurry of comments on X (formerly Twitter), ranging from playful accusations of time travel to critiques of Hollywood's attention to detail.

Users joked about Enola Holmes visiting the future for a manicure, bending the timeline for a gel set, and maintaining her nail appointment despite traveling through time. Some lamented that such inconsistencies, while seemingly minor, can detract from the immersive experience of a period piece. The discussion highlighted the importance of meticulous detail in historical dramas and the potential for even small errors to disrupt the audience's suspension of disbelief.

The incident underscores the scrutiny faced by filmmakers when recreating past eras and the challenges of balancing artistic license with historical accuracy. The upcoming film, Enola Holmes 3, promises a new adventure for the detective as she journeys to Malta, where personal and professional aspirations intertwine in a complex case. Millie Bobby Brown will be joined by returning cast members Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Sneak peek images reveal Millie in a stunning white wedding dress and alongside Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, as well as scenes with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. The film is directed by Phillip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, with Millie Bobby Brown herself serving as a producer. In an interview with TUDUM, Millie expressed her excitement about this chapter, noting that Enola is evolving into a more defined version of herself.

The film is produced by Milly, Robert Brown, Michael Dreyer, Jack Thorne, Ali Mendes, Alex Garcia and Mary Parent. The film is executively produced b Joshua Grode, Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards





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