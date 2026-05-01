Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor Reunite for Daughter Sienna's Sixth Birthday Amidst Divorce

Made In Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor put aside their recent split to celebrate their daughter Sienna's sixth birthday, showcasing a united front despite their ongoing divorce proceedings. Millie also recently opened up about her struggles with ADHD and sobriety.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor , despite their recent separation and pending divorce, came together to celebrate a significant milestone in their daughters’ lives – Sienna ’s sixth birthday.

The former Made In Chelsea stars, who announced their split earlier this year after seven years of marriage, showcased a united front as they posed with their ‘darling daughter’ at a KPop Demon Hunters themed party. Millie, 36, and Hugo, 39, both shared photos on Instagram, highlighting Sienna’s joyful celebration. Millie accompanied the images with a heartfelt tribute, expressing her amazement at how quickly time has passed and praising Sienna’s blossoming personality.

She reminisced about Sienna’s evolution from a newborn to a ‘brilliant, funny, sassy, kind, strong little girl’ and acknowledged the significant leap in her daughter’s development from age five to six. The reunion for Sienna’s birthday comes amidst Millie’s recent openness about her personal struggles, including her journey to sobriety and her late diagnosis of ADHD.

She has spoken candidly about ‘self-medicating’ with alcohol during her school years, when she went undiagnosed with ADHD, and how it impacted her education and social life. Millie revealed she used alcohol as a ‘mask’ to fit in and feel comfortable, ultimately leading to a pattern of drinking to excess. She celebrated four years of sobriety this summer, having quit alcohol in 2022, and has emphasized the importance of authenticity and self-discovery in her recovery.

Her experiences have led her to advocate for greater awareness of ADHD and the challenges faced by those who are undiagnosed. Millie’s reflections extend to her understanding of her relationship with alcohol, stating that she couldn’t manage moderate consumption and needed to ‘completely abstain’ for her well-being. She described a pattern of wanting to drink to blackout and the difficulty of finding an ‘off switch’. The mother-of-two also shared details about her panic attacks, revealing she experiences multiple debilitating symptoms.

Despite the challenges, Millie continues to prioritize her family and co-parent amicably with Hugo, demonstrating a commitment to providing a stable and loving environment for their daughters, Aurelia and Sienna. The birthday celebration serves as a poignant reminder of their shared responsibility and the enduring bond they have as parents, even as they navigate their personal lives separately





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