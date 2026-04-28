Millie Mackintosh enjoys a healing girls' trip to Spain after split from Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh shares her journey of healing and self-care during a sunny getaway in Spain with friends following her separation from Hugo Taylor. The Made in Chelsea star reflects on the importance of friendship and co-parenting while navigating the emotional aftermath of her divorce.

Millie Mackintosh has been making the most of a sunny getaway in Spain with her closest friends, following her recent split from long-term husband Hugo Taylor .

The 36-year-old reality star, known for her role on Made in Chelsea, took to social media to share a series of snapshots from her luxurious trip at Oku Andalusia, where she was seen soaking up the sun in a sleek white bikini. In her posts, Millie reflected on the healing power of friendship, writing, 'A reminder that sometimes all you need are your closest friends to heal.

' She also shared a heartfelt message about the importance of self-care, stating, 'The best therapy is a long dinner and the friends who let you fall apart before helping you put yourself back together. ' The trip comes at a time when Millie has been navigating the emotional aftermath of her separation from Hugo, with whom she shares two daughters, Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four.

Earlier this year, the couple announced their split after seven years of marriage, and reports later emerged that they had officially filed for divorce. Despite the challenges, Millie has been open about her journey, though she recently admitted to struggling with how much to share online.

In a candid Instagram Story, she revealed that she had been resisting the urge to open up about her personal life, explaining, 'I think recently I have found it really hard to know how to show up online because of things I've got going on in my personal life that I am not going to share online.

' She added, 'But because I do usually share so much of my life, I feel like this gap, this resistance to posting and letting you guys in. ' Millie's honesty about her mental health struggles, including her ADHD and past battles with alcohol addiction, has resonated with many of her followers.

She recounted an emotional encounter with a fan who praised her for her openness, saying, 'I think recently I have found it really hard to know how to show up online because of things I've got going on in my personal life that I am not going to share online.

' The former couple, who first met as teenagers and began dating when Millie was 21, have been committed to co-parenting their children amicably. A source close to the pair told The Sun, 'Fans will be sad to hear that their relationship is really over, but the pair just want a clean break. Millie and Hugo are committed to co-parenting their two young children and keeping everything stable.

They are still very amicable with each other and have a lot of respect for one another.

' The source added, 'They want the divorce to go through as painlessly as possible and are focusing on work in the meantime. ' Millie and Hugo's relationship has had its ups and downs over the years. They first split in 2011 after Millie accused Hugo of cheating with her best friend and co-star, Rosie Fortescue.

At the time, Millie expressed that her feelings for Hugo would never fade, saying, 'I loved him – those feelings don't disappear – but I just always have to remind myself why we're not together.

' Despite the challenges, Millie has continued to focus on her personal growth and well-being, using this trip as an opportunity to recharge and reflect





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