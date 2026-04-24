Millie Mackintosh Revives Daring Style Following Split from Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh is showcasing a return to her bolder fashion choices after announcing her separation from husband Hugo Taylor, making a statement at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere.

Millie Mackintosh , known for her early fame on Made In Chelsea and subsequent shift towards a more family-focused lifestyle, appears to be embracing a bolder fashion sense following her separation from husband Hugo Taylor .

The 36-year-old star made a striking appearance at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in London, sporting a daring black halter-neck gown with a low-cut front, paired with a Versace chain belt and pointed heels. This marks a noticeable return to the attention-grabbing style she exhibited during her initial years on the reality television show, characterized by mini dresses, sheer fabrics, and revealing designs. Her style evolution mirrored her relationship with Hugo Taylor.

After initially finding fame with a more provocative image, her fashion choices became more conservative and polished following their rekindled romance in 2016 and subsequent marriage in 2018. This period saw her favouring structured blazers, floral dresses, and elegant blouses.

However, with the news of their separation earlier this year, after seven years of marriage and two daughters, Sienna and Aurelia, Millie has begun to re-embrace her earlier, more daring aesthetic. Recent Instagram posts, including a playful video in a white bikini and gym snaps in sleek workout gear, demonstrate this shift. She has also shared more personal moments, such as a photo in a bra while discussing the courage to rebuild her life independently.

The couple officially filed for divorce in March, with both parties seeking a 'clean break' while maintaining amicable co-parenting arrangements. Adding to the narrative, Millie has subtly alluded to the challenges of the divorce through social media. She shared a post about the satisfaction of a difficult decision proving to be the right one, accompanied by a poignant song about heartbreak.

She has also expressed a reluctance to overshare online, acknowledging the emotional toll of her personal life and a newfound caution about 'letting fans in.

' Known for her openness about mental health, including ADHD and past struggles with addiction and sexuality, Millie is currently navigating a more private approach to sharing her experiences. This shift comes after reports that discussions about her sexuality contributed to the marital difficulties. While she values the connection with her fans, she is currently prioritizing her personal space and healing process, signaling a period of self-discovery and rebuilding following the end of her marriage





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