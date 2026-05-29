Millie Mackintosh's Gruelling Workout Routine and Hint at a Carefree Summer After Split from Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh, the former Made In Chelsea star, has been showing off her toned physique and gruelling workout routine on Instagram. She recently hinted at having a carefree summer after her split from husband Hugo Taylor. The Daily Mail earlier this year revealed that the couple had separated after seven years of marriage. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, aiming for a 'clean break' while co-parenting amicably.

Millie Mackintosh showcased her toned physique as she gave fans a glimpse at her gruelling workout routine on Friday. She flaunted her abs in a simple black sports bra, black leggings, and matching trainers.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 36, completed reps of bicep curls, leg press, tricep pull downs, and cable rows. She also hinted at having a carefree summer after her split from husband Hugo Taylor. The Daily Mail earlier this year revealed that the couple had separated after seven years of marriage. Millie and Hugo have officially filed for divorce and have both appointed legal teams, aiming for a 'clean break' while co-parenting amicably.

Millie Mackintosh underwent soft tissue remodelling and skin tightening to achieve her extremely sculpted abs for the TV BAFTA Awards. She sought help from plastic surgeons Andres Bello and Sadaf Jaffari, who drew on her midriff and discussed the procedure. The star also worked her abs as she hoisted her legs in stirrups. She recently visited Dr Bello for QuantumRF, a minimally invasive treatment for skin tightening and soft tissue remodelling.

The treatment uses radiofrequency technology to contract and remodel tissue from within, helping to tighten, lift, and sculpt areas affected by skin laxity with natural-looking results and minimal downtime. Millie regularly combines her treatments with training, alongside EMsculpt and TruSculpt flex sessions to support muscle tone and definition. She also shared a video of the procedure on her Instagram page, showcasing her envy-inducing stomach





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Millie Mackintosh Workout Routine Gruelling Workout Split From Hugo Taylor Carefree Summer Divorce Legal Teams Clean Break Co-Parenting Soft Tissue Remodelling Quantumrf Emsculpt Trusculpt Radiofrequency Technology Minimally Invasive Treatment Skin Tightening Muscle Tone Definition Natural-Looking Results Minimal Downtime St Stirrups Instagram Page BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Plastic Surgeons Procedure Surgery Table Video Procedure Treatment Training St Stirrups Instagram Page BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Plastic Surgeons Procedure Surgery Table Video

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