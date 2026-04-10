Millie Mackintosh Shares Bikini Video Amidst Reported Divorce from Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh, the former Made In Chelsea star, posted a light-hearted Instagram video in a white bikini, seemingly in response to her reported divorce from Hugo Taylor. The post comes after reports of divorce filing and subtle public expressions from Millie about her marriage ending, with an acknowledgment of the challenge of sharing online while dealing with personal issues. It captures her resilience and reflects on the difficulties of dealing with public life, while she and Hugo focus on co-parenting.

Millie Mackintosh , the former Made In Chelsea star, has been seen in a series of social media posts following her reported split from husband Hugo Taylor . In a recent Instagram video, the 36-year-old showcased her toned physique in a white bikini while playfully interacting with the changing British weather. The video, set on her staircase, featured her switching between the bikini and a cream padded jacket and trousers, reflecting the unpredictable spring climate.

She captioned the clip with a humorous reference to the weather, capturing the essence of the British spring. This post comes amid reports that she and Hugo Taylor have filed for divorce, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship and Millie's emotional state. The shared video provides a glimpse into her life, and her ability to engage humorously despite any current personal matters. Millie has seemingly made subtle references towards her split from Hugo, with a pointed post about making a 'hard decision'. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, she pointedly reshared an unattributed quotation that read: 'I absolutely love when life confirms that a hard decision I made was actually the right one.' Millie also tellingly posted the quote set to a remix of Tom Odell's poignant track, Another Love, an emotionally charged song about the exhaustion in the aftermath of a heartbreak. This post seems to show zero regrets over making the split official. It comes just a week after the TV personality admitted she was 'resisting' the temptation to open up online following her shock marriage split. She is known for her honest admissions and in the past opened has up about her ADHD, alcohol addiction as well as confessions about her sexuality, the latter which reportedly heightened the pair's marriage struggles. Millie has spoken about the challenge of being online during difficult times, stating her hesitation to share personal details publicly. She mentioned an emotional interaction with a fan who praised her openness, which reminded her of the positive impact her content has on others. She expressed her struggle to balance sharing her life online, while navigating her personal challenges. It shows a thoughtful approach to dealing with the difficulties of sharing your personal life with others, balancing the desire for connection with the need for privacy. Sources have reported that the couple is aiming for a clean break while continuing to co-parent their children amicably. The former couple share daughters Sienna, five, and Aurelia, four. The source also indicated a commitment to maintaining a stable environment for their children during this transition, with a focus on co-parenting and mutual respect. The couple, who first met in their teens and rose to fame together on Made in Chelsea, experienced a tumultuous history, including a previous split in 2011 after Millie accused Hugo of cheating. Their relationship has been marked by periods of separation and reconciliation before ultimately ending in divorce. The divorce filing marks the end of a relationship that has captivated the public since they both were on reality TV shows and had been a defining part of their lives, and the focus now shifts to their individual paths. The couple's journey is one that embodies the complexities of modern relationships. The split has affected Millie's online presence, though she's now trying to find a balance between sharing and privacy while keeping her content truthful to her fans





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